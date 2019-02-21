What’s On Tonight: ‘Broad City’ Celebrates A Milestone

Comedy Central

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Abbi attends a fancy art event at MoMA as Ilana and Lincoln celebrate their one-year with a needed check-in.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Jeremiah return to orchestrate a twisted reenactment of the murder of Bruce’s parents while Gordon tries to identify the criminal syndicate responsible for stalling Gotham’s reunification.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Meredith breaks a hospital record as the rest of the doctors scramble to treat a massive drug problem in the community.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Ben and Xander reconcile and work together to help return the mermaid pack to the sea while Ryn tries to teach them how to integrate with the humans.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The gang finds out Wil Wheaton hosts a celebrity Dungeons and Dragons game involving William Shatner, Joe Manganiello, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kevin Smith and it will take a fair amount of deception and betrayal for one of them to earn the only open seat.

The Titan Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining 16 elite Titans go head to head in battles set up by host Dwayne Johnson. The winners advance to the final test on Mt. Olympus for a chance to become a Titan Champion.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Georgie comforts Veronica when she’s dumped by her boyfriend and Sheldon takes his fight against a local bread company to the extreme.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jake and Holt face off over a new hire at the precinct as Terry, Amy, Rosa, and Charles try to declutter the bullpen.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Tensions arise when the students face a creature that lowers their inhibitions as Alaric postpones the talent show and plays hooky with Emma.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Gary and Maggie’s mother have a tense first meeting as the group awaits the outcome of her surgery.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bonnie helps Tammy study for her GED test while Christy does her best to quit smoking.

FAM (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Clem and Nick’s relationship is tested when they both learn that the other has been keeping an embarrassing secret about the day they first met.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Malcolm recruits Grace to help win back Karen while Will faces an ethical dilemma when he becomes too involved with a student’s personal life.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Annalise takes extreme measures to uncover the truth about Nate Sr.’s death.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ken Jeong, Kate Upton, Anderson .Paak

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Annette Bening, Ana Navarro, Ben Platt

Late Night With Seth Meyers: James Spader, Glenda Jackson, Brad Leone, Jeff Friedl

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kal Penn, Chris O’Dowd

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Mark Duplass