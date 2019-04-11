What’s On Tonight: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Celebrates An Anniversary

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jake and Amy celebrate a relationship milestone while standing guard over a comatose patient in the E.R.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Amelia and Link travel to New York to operate on a patient with a rare spinal deformity, but a surprise dinner invite from Nancy Shepherd leaves them both thrown for a loop.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam and Dean become overly-concerned about the fate of Jack’s soul.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — When sensitive information regarding employee salaries gets leaked, Amy finds herself at odds with the rest of Cloud 9. Meanwhile, Mateo works on granting himself a promotion, and Dinah worries that Jonah may be ruining her friendship with Amy.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Durbin bypasses the school photographer to take his own yearbook pictures as Jack’s war with his neighbor reaches dangerous levels after their rivalry ruins his date with Lynette.

In the Dark (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — After Murphy’s latest one-night stand calls her “Mommy,” she develops a rather unexpected lead in Tyson’s case: Tyson’s mother.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — A blackout in Seattle force the team to head out in dangerous conditions to rescue a missing girl and a man on life support.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Ed comes to the realization he can’t trust some of his own crew members.

Abby’s (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Abby’s complicated dating history is revealed when the gang enjoys one too many drinks after a visit from a liquor promoter.

FAM (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Season one ends with Clem and Nick rushing to get their marriage license the day before their wedding and Clem’s father giving her a sentimental surprise gift from her deceased mother.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Benson works to uncover a pregnant teenager’s secret when she refuses to name the baby’s father.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Don Cheadle, Kiernan Shipka, Hozier

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Emma Stone, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, Tank and the Bangas

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Adam Driver, Regina Hall, Anthony Carrigan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Lizzo

Conan: Bill Burr