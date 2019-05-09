What’s On Tonight: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Stages A Halloween Heist

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The squad decides to celebrate their annual Halloween Heist early, on Cinco de Mayo, to distract an anxiety-ridden Terry from his upcoming lieutenant’s exam.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Maggie and Jackson go camping while back at the hospital, Jo confesses a secret to Meredith and Bailey gets to the bottom of an insurance issue.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Tyrone meets a mysterious figure on his search for Tandy.

Paradise Hotel (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Hills star Kristin Cavallari hosts this unscripted dating competition that sounds a lot like the U.S. version of Britain’s Love Island. Contestants are thrown in a house together in paradise, forced to pair up, probably hook up, and compete for their right to stay together.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) — Jonah leads the employees in an elaborate game of laser tag with the store’s new scanners while Dina volunteers to be the scapegoat when corporate forces Amy to cut everyone’s hours. Later, Mateo, Cheyenne, Garrett, and Glenn sell their personal items in the store after money becomes an issue because of their restricted hours.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Leonard is pleasantly surprised when Beverly comes to visit and she’s genuinely kind to him, until he finds out the real reason she’s there.

iZombie (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Liv, still flying high on fitness guru brains, continues her investigation into the murder case with no body and no evidence while also surprising Major with a thoughtful gift.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Sheldon pressures church members for donations at Mary’s job as the Coopers help Pastor Jeff through a rough patch in his marriage.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Season six ends with Bonnie and Adam getting into a heated argument that has repercussions on their relationship, and Christy dreading her sober birthday after discovering her sponsor is moving.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The crew gathers following a life-threatening situation that left the future of a member of Station 19 unclear.

Abby’s (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — James drafts an emergency plan for the bar while Abby and Bill hire a professional repairman to fix the broken soda gun with hilarious results.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The SVU searches for two suspects spotted fleeing the scene after a Muslim woman is assaulted inside a synagogue.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The SWAT team races to locate the next place a lone gunman will strike while he is at large in L.A.

Klepper (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The Daily Show correspondent gets his own series where he investigates issues plaguing real-life Americans. First up, he tackles veterans and PTSD by visiting a group in Killeen, Texas, who put on wrestling shows in order to cope with their trauma.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jacob Batalon, Vampire Weekend

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Halle Berry, Chris Kattan, Luke Combs

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Matt Walsh, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson, Sarah Sutherland, Clea DuVall

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Amy Poehler, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Phillip “Fish” Fisher

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Andy Sandford

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Mark Jonathan Harris

Conan: Rose Matafeo