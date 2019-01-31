What’s On Tonight: ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’ Says Goodbye To Gina Linetti

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Tonight marks Gina’s farewell episode, and it’s going to be as epic as the character deserves. Gina goes on a brunch-time adventure with Rosa and Amy and then infiltrates a posh night club with Jake before wrapping things up with a high-stakes chess match against Captain Holt.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Bruce worries over Selina’s downward spiral while Penguin leads Nygma to Hugo Strange and Bruce calls in a task force to help control the city.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Richard urges Meredith to visit her father Thatcher before it’s too late as Amelia and Koracick tackle a daunting surgery.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Ben, Maddie, and Ryn try to keep the newly-arrived mermaid pack hidden during the town’s Mermaid Beauty Contest.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam and Dean must figure out a way to stem the Bloodshed after Donatello accidentally scrambles the order of future prophets.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Leonard becomes upset when his friends exclude him from a future project while Sheldon frets about helping Bernadette.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Hope struggles with a secret she’s been keeping from Landon after the students are targeted by a monster that feeds off your worst fears during exam week.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Gordon gives Bortus unusual grooming advice as Claire’s personal life takes an unexpected turn.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Delilah struggles to find a way to keep the house, and Ashley has a secret meeting with someone who she thinks may be able to help.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Jill becomes the victim of a house burglary and Christy’s plan to impress her sponsor backfires.

FAM (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Clem and Nick forbid Shannon from attending a music festival.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Will, Karen, and Jack unknowingly take a hallucinogenic drug, which causes Will and Jack to wonder if they’re each other’s soul mate.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Abbi faces off against her landlord after they disagree on a plumbing issue while Ilana starts a new business venture, an outdoor workspace for smokers in the city.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Annalise takes back control in the courtroom as Nate sets out to prove he knows who murdered his father.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Benson tries to help two teenaged sisters after their father is killed.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Hondo’s leadership skills are called into question as the team races to find a militant group that’s taken hostages.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Viggo Mortensen, Rita Moreno, Summer Walker

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Seth Meyers, Danai Gurira, Dan White

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ellen Page, Radhika Jones, Django Gold

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Michael Moore, Busy Phillips, Conan Gray, Brendan Buckley

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Ilhan Omar

Conan: Matt LeBlanc, Gary Gulman