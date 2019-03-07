NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Lin-Manuel Miranda guest-stars as Amy’s brother with whom she has a, um, complicated relationship. While Jake tries to help the pair bond, Charles introduces some drama into an undercover mission involving Terry and Holt.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season four returns with Amy and Cheyenne attending a conference for prospective managers while Dina and Garrett find themselves playing babysitter to Glenn’s newborn.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Gordon suffers a gunshot wound while trying to broker a cease-fire, and he hallucinates a trial for his life that may have deadly real-world consequences.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Meredith is caught in the middle when DeLuca and Alex find themselves at odds while details about Maggie’s personal life come to light and cause a stir at the hospital.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam and Dean team up with Rowena to track down a demigod who feasts on human flesh while also trying to keep Michael at bay.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — When Penny and Bernadette go on a work trip to San Diego, the rest of the gang looks after the kids, and Sheldon decides to experiment on them after finding an interesting “How-To” book.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Rival-less, Jack decides to challenge himself by writing the greatest philosophy book in history.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Mary worries she may be pregnant while Sheldon imitates his hero, Albert Einstein, by learning to play the violin.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Ed does his best to negotiate peace with the Krill.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Christy battles her urge to gamble on sports games while working at the bar and Bonnie reluctantly visits a therapist.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — As the windstorm finally calms, Andy and Sullivan try to find a way out from the overturned car they’re trapped in while the rest of the station ventures out to rescue their lost firefighters.

FAM (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Clem and Nick run into Nick’s ex-girlfriend at their hotel during a romantic weekend, and Clem is upset to learn that Nick and his ex once lived together—in the same apartment they live in now.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Will tries to be nicer to Estefan at Jack’s insistence but the plan backfires and Estefan thinks Will might be in love with him. Meanwhile, Grace runs over a Supreme Court justice in her rush to buy Noah a Valentine’s Day gift.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Sam copes with a bunch of stuff this episode.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Ilana gets recruited to be a hair model while Abbi learns she’s not mature enough for her new girlfriend.

For the People (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two premieres with a new investigator helping Sandra defend a teenage gamer whose online argument leads to a police raid that ends with the death of a U.S. senator.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kate Beckinsale, Jason George, Sam Fender

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sen. Cory Booker, Pamela Adlon, Mumford & Sons

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Cole Sprouse, Dan Levy, the Jonas Brothers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: You’re Fired: In Memoriam Vol. 2: A look at another round of Trump appointees who either resigned or were fired

Conan: Judd Apatow