What’s On Tonight: Gina’s Back On ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Gina returns to the Nine-Nine and drags Jake and Terry into her messy life as Rosa battles back from an injury.

2019 Miss USA (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the annual event, which culminates with Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers crowning her successor.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Meredith puts her entire career on the line to help a family seeking asylum while Maggie treats one of Station 19’s own.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Tandy puts herself in danger to take down the sex trafficking ring.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jonah tries to get his coworkers excited about his green initiative while Amy angers Dina when she okays Glenn’s pastor who asks to set up an Earth Day booth at the store.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Wolowitz reveals he was quite the ladies man with the waitresses at the Cheesecake Factory as Sheldon and Amy struggle over whether to turn Dr. Pemberton in for plagiarism.

iZombie (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Season five kicks off with Liv and Clive investigating a murder with no brain or body to eat and only a grainy video to go off of. Oh, and Blaine’s up to his old tricks.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Durbin, Helen, and the teachers track down Whitlock’s most notorious litterer and Jack tries to go viral for something other than busting his can while falling off a stage.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Meemaw and Dr. Sturgis celebrate a relationship milestone and Veronica visits the Coopers for a few days giving Georgie a much-needed break.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bonnie confronts her problem with procrastination after a therapy session and Christy discovers her new job isn’t what she expected.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) –Following a deadly blaze inside a coffee beanery, the members of Station 19 are on high alert as a beloved member of their team lands at Grey Sloan.

Abby’s (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Abby gets James drunk enough to accept a job offer he’s nervous about but when he gets a little too sloppy, one of Abby’s neighbors threatens to call the cops on the bar.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Colleen and Matt learn they may not be allowed into the delivery room for the birth of the baby they are planning to adopt, so they try to convince Morgan to have the baby at home.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — When a pop star is assaulted in her own home, the unit investigates a public beef between her rapper husband and another recording artist.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tom Brady, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ryan Reynolds, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Protoje

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chris Cuomo, Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, James Taylor

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Adam Sandler, Rep. Will Hurd, Valerie Franco

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Anna Faris, Kunal Nayyar, Shaggy

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Charlize Theron

Conan: Kevin Nealon