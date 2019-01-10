What’s On Tonight: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Is Back, And It’s On NBC Now

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Brooklyn Nine-Nine makes its way over to NBC after getting the ax from Fox, and in the season six premiere, Jake and Amy set off for their honeymoon while Captain Holt anxiously awaits news on whether he’ll be named the new commissioner of the NYPD.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Bruce consults an alleged witch who may be able to help heal Selina while Gordon and Bullock investigate an area where several kids have gone missing.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Penny’s ex-boyfriend comes to Leonard for help after failing to conceive a child with his wife.

The Titan Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Six new contenders arrive to compete in courses designed to test their strength and endurance, all for the chance to dethrone the reigning Titan.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Missy gets a taste of what life would be like without her twin as Sheldon proves to be the world’s worst patient when he’s confined to a hospital bed for a few days.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Alara takes Ed and Gordon along on a trip to her home planet, and the trip does not go as planned.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bonnie gets in a sticky situation when she offers Adam unsolicited business advice while Christy’s smoking habit proves troublesome on a family road trip.

FAM (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — CBS’ new sitcom starring Nina Dobrev debuts tonight. Dobrev plays a woman in a perfectly happy relationship with her boyfriend until her 16-year-old half-sister arrives to cause chaos in their home.

The Good Place (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Chidi surprises Eleanor as Jason struggles to voice his feelings and Michael’s resolve is put to the test.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A woman accuses a celebrity plastic surgeon and his girlfriend of rape.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Jessica and Chris go undercover in Mexico, alone and without back-up, to save a Mexican federal agent kidnapped by a drug-dealing gang that Jessica helped bring to justice years before.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Claire Foy, Michael Irvin, Disturbed

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Bryan Cranston, Lana Condor, Love Jones

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sen. Kamala Harris, Bradley Whitford, Gary Clark Jr.

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Goodman, Julia Garner, Geoffrey Zakarian, Charlie Hall

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Cedric the Entertainer, Ashley Graham, Flatbush Zombies

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: John David Washington