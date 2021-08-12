Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:00 & 8:30pm) — Season 8 begins for the law-enforcement comedy that must confront several new realities while still attempting to stay, you know, funny. The ongoing pandemic and the recent round of protests against police brutality will stay fresh in everyone’s mind as the Andy Samberg-starring show takes a final lap. This week, a double dose of episodes sees Amy come back from maternity leave while a difficult case stumps Jake and Rosa. Then the squad goes on a weekend getaway, which should be wonderfully chaotic.

The Hype: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — Streetwear professionals finally get a proper reality-competition show that aims to create a collision of streetwear, culture, and business. Cardi B’s judging, along with Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Ferg, Dapper Dan, and Bobby Hundreds. All involved aim to mentor the contestants while imparting their specialized visions toward the visionary contestants. From fashion to music to art to lifestyle and everywhere in between, the creativity here should be off the hook, and maybe some of that coolness will rub off on us.

Homeroom (Hulu film) — Following a Sundance Film Festival premiere, this documentary follows Oakland High School’s class of 2020 during an enormously fraught year of COVID-19 anxieties. There’s test scores and college applications, of course, but everything is even more complicated than usual for these students, all while the district’s police force faces the threat of elimination against a growing social movement for systemic change.

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 2 (Paramount+ series) — This animated series from Rick and Morty writer (and Solar Opposites creator) Mike McMahan takes things to the year 2380 (after the original Star Trek beginning in 2265), where the U.S.S. Cerritos aren’t the heroes that you’re expecting. These are junior officers who are not pleased at their lack of power while confronting bizarre alien anomalies like enormous bugs and other such comedic-slanted creatures. This violent show’s got a PG-13-like feel, so keep that in mind.

Titans: Season 3 (HBO Max series) — These young heroes from across the DC universe return for more adventure, this time in Gotham City where new threats lurk and old friends shall reunite.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Smith