What’s On Tonight: Bryan Fuller’s Made-For-TV Movie And Raylan Givens

Dancing with the Stars (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Season premiere. This year’s so-called “stars” include Tommy Chong, Lolo Jones, Alfonso Ribeiro, someone from Pretty Little Liars, a YouTube personality, and a farting orangutan, probably. My money’s on the orangutan.
The Roosevelts: An Intimate History (PBS, 8 p.m.) — Which Roosevelt was a lady in the street and a freak in the bed? The answer may surprise you. All this, and more, will not be on Ken Burns’ The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.
Monday Night Football (ESPN, 8:15 p.m.) — The Eagles travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts. When asked for his professional opinion on the game, noted Philadelphia fan Mr. Danger Guerrero said, “GO JOSH’S FAVORITE TEAM, THE CAROLINA PANTHERS.” No take backs!
High Moon (SyFy, 9 p.m.) — Bryan Fuller’s series about colonists on the moon racing to uncover the secrets of a new life-form wasn’t picked up to series, but SyFy turned the concept into a made-for-TV movie. It stars Jonathan Tucker, who must die.
Under the Dome (CBS, 10 p.m.) — “The latest threat intensifies, leaving Chester’s Mill residents at risk of being crushed to death.” Yes please?
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Barbra Streisand on Fallon; Jane Fonda, Ike Barinholtz, and Mastodon on Kimmel; the Bacon Brothers on Ferguson; Bill Hader and Nancy Pelosi on Meyers; Timothy Olyphant and Nasim Pedrad on Conan; Ken Burns on Stewart; and Mindy Kaling on Colbert.
How bad must High Moon be that Syfy did not pick it up to series but ordered a full season of Z Nation?
Well that depends… how bad is Z Nation?
Well, sounds like it’s pretty bad. Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty bad.
/LDed
I’m in the minority guess, and think Syfy shows like Defiance and Dominion are pretty good. I’m a sucker for post apocalypse stuff, and zombie stuff… Z Nation looks awwwwwwwwwwwful.
It’s not that bad. It’s low rent Walking Dead which I think TV needs. The first episode had Harold Perrineau being eaten by zombie baby. That alone merits like a 12 episode first season.
At least Z Nation seems to have a purpose so far, rather than just wandering a farm for an entire season. I was in it because of Harold Perrineau, so that was a bummer, but he was great. Now it’s for DJ Qualls.
@MarkexJM That’s funny, I dig Dominion but absolutely detested the first season of Defiance. I just found it to be so, so stupid. I guess the 2nd season was much better, though, so maybe I’ll give it a shot.
Sooo.. Stefon is totally making an appearance on Meyers tonight, right?
We’re whalers on the moon
We carry a harpoon
But there ain’t no whales
So we sing tall tales
And carry a harpoon
Someone has a fungineering degree
I’ll watch Bryan Fuller anything. Usually, I’d be mad at SyFy for not picking up a Bryan Fuller show, but since this presumably freed him up to do American Gods, it’s for the best.
Teasing me with Raylan Givens. Dirty, dirty pool.
I still don’t get it. Where the hell is Raylan?