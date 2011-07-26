What’s on Tonight: Burial at Sea

101 Ways to Leave a Game Show (ABC) — Season finale. From Yahoo: “Tonight’s ejections all have a nautical theme, so losing contestants will be strapped to an anchor and tossed into the sea, dropped into shark-infested waters, and dumped into the ocean while in a cart full of fish.” The future is now.
Deadliest Catch (Discovery) — Season finale. Followed by a behind-the-scenes special about the show. Is this still about crabs? Because I ran out of STD jokes for this show four seasons ago.
Nail Files (TV Guide) — Season finale. Why does TV Guide have programming? Dammit, you’re supposed to tell me what’s on other channels.
Awkward (MTV) — Word on the e-streets is that this isn’t too bad. Can anyone tell me if that’s true, or if it’s just a mediocre show that looks excellent compared to the years of terrible programming MTV’s aired?
Frontline: The Pot Republic (PBS) — “Frontline” takes a look at California’s marijuana business. I have a feeling that California will either save or destroy America.
As a resident of California, I confirm that yes, it’s between those two choices.
“I have a feeling that California will either save or destroy America.”
I’m going with “destroy.”
California might just secede. I get the feeling San Bernardino already has.
Can’t it be both?
I’m just excited to live in the state of North California someday once we split apart. We’ll definitely have better weed.
If we decide to save or destroy the country, we’ll be all, “You’re either with us or against us, but whatever” and then take a bong rip.
lol northern california
thanks for the heads up on the pbs doc, cap’in ;)
awkward actually is good! this coming from a jaded non-believer in mtv/all that bullshit… the main character is actually well-developed and there’s good dialogue, though she could be a bit uglier if they want me to believe she’s actually unpopular… for an mtv show, it’s so much better than anything else.
is it just me or does that chair have a semi sadface
there’s even a single tear :'(
Sal; seems to me to be more “Skeptical chair is skeptical.”
Accidentally started watching Awkward. (the period is in the title) because I was curious to see what perversion of high school MTV had cooked up now. Stayed because I pretty damn quickly fell in love with the main character. Super cute. Like possibly as cute as Linda Cardellini in Freaks and Geeks. I wouldn’t say that lightly.