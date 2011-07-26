What’s on Tonight: Burial at Sea

101 Ways to Leave a Game Show (ABC) — Season finale. From Yahoo: “Tonight’s ejections all have a nautical theme, so losing contestants will be strapped to an anchor and tossed into the sea, dropped into shark-infested waters, and dumped into the ocean while in a cart full of fish.” The future is now.

Deadliest Catch (Discovery) — Season finale. Followed by a behind-the-scenes special about the show. Is this still about crabs? Because I ran out of STD jokes for this show four seasons ago.

Nail Files (TV Guide) — Season finale. Why does TV Guide have programming? Dammit, you’re supposed to tell me what’s on other channels.

Awkward (MTV) — Word on the e-streets is that this isn’t too bad. Can anyone tell me if that’s true, or if it’s just a mediocre show that looks excellent compared to the years of terrible programming MTV’s aired?

Frontline: The Pot Republic (PBS) — “Frontline” takes a look at California’s marijuana business. I have a feeling that California will either save or destroy America.