What’s On Tonight: More Death Comes To ‘Castle Rock’

#What's On Tonight
08.29.18 2 hours ago

Hulu

Castle Rock (Hulu) – After last week’s brilliantly edited episode that basically served as an homage to the talented Sissy Spacek, this week, the action picks up with a subplot about the mysterious couple that purchased the Lacey home and a meeting between Molly and The Kid. Henry gets some much-needed answers that only bring more questions, and with two episodes left this season, who knows if those will be wrapped up as well or ossed over a cliff.

Alone Together (Freeform, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) – Esther and Benji reunite at Jeff’s birthday party after a three-month-long fight and recount their strange romantic mishaps with each other. Later, Esther and Benji hijack Jeff’s Big Bear couple’s retreat because they fear their friend is becoming one of those boring couples’ people.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Another act gets the boot during tonight’s elimination round.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s time for another Power of Veto competition to see who might change up this week’s nominations for eviction.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The eight remaining cooks divide into teams to cook for 25 California firefighters before taking part in a Mystery Box challenge that tasks them to cook a meal with trash – literal trash.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Donna’s deal forces Harvey to help David Fox while Alex aids Zane in a personal venture.

World of Dance (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Tonight marks the most intense cut of the season as only the top three highest-scoring acts from each division will move on to the Divisional Final.

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Heather and Ambrose find themselves at odds as the weathered detective zeroes in on a new suspect that may have a history with his rookie partner.

One Dollar (CBS All Access) – Honestly, we still don’t get this CBS All Access thing but in case you have a subscription, a new series is premiering there tonight about a small town in the rustbelt of America and how a dollar bill changing hands amongst residents connects them all to a grisly murder.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Conan: Bob Newhart, Nikki Glaser

