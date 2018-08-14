What’s On Tonight: A New Visitor Comes To ‘Castle Rock’

Hulu

Castle Rock (Hulu) – So The Kid is officially out of Shawshank and this week, Pangborn looks to him to make good on their mysterious deal while Henry’s son visits from Boston and learns some disturbing secrets about his father’s past.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The judges have dwindled down the contestants to the Top 36 acts with 12 taking the stage tonight to perform in front of a live audience.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Becca Kufrin stays on the island to confront an emotional bachelor from her season while one woman’s happily-ever-after is threatened by a new arrival.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Katie Holmes, it’s time to end this madness.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – The Cody family recovers after their showdown with Lucy and Smurf resolves to bring Pope back into the fold no matter what.

Wrecked (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – A charismatic millionaire comes to the rescue of the islanders, but Jess and Florence suspect he may have ulterior motives.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Liza’s first meeting with Caitlin’s boyfriend doesn’t go well while Diana meets a new challenge head on.

Making It (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Nick and Amy task the crafted with creating spectacular snack stadiums from edible building materials, which leave Ron Swanson hungry for more meat.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:30 p.m.) – Ms. Bennigan becomes convinced Hot Dad is a serial killer, and Ms. Watson teaches a student a lesson in class.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tracee Ellis Ross, Dr. Sandra Lee, Chvrches

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Milo Ventimiglia, Rhett & Link, YG featuring Big Sean & 2 Chainz

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Mark Wahlberg, Sen. Bernie Sanders

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Spike Lee, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rhea Seehorn

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Ruby Rose, Mayim Bialik, Ben Simmons, Florida Georgia Line

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Omarosa Manigault Newman