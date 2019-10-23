Castle Rock (Hulu) — Freelance nurse Annie Wilkes is on the run with her daughter while on the lookout for the psychiatric meds she requires to function. After being waylaid by unforeseen circumstances in Castle Rock, however, troubles both old and new begin to catch up with her.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Netflix) — Celebrity chef and Ugly Delicious star David Chang returns to Netflix with a brand new mini-series that follows along with his world travels as he tours various cuisines with Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, and Kate McKinnon.

Game Two of the 2019 World Series (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) The Washinton Nationals head to Minute Made Park to take on the Houston Astros in the second game of Major League Baseball’s biggest matchup.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Erica really, really doesn’t want her mother to attend Parents Weekend, so she manages to convince Beverly that it was rescheduled for a weekday. Unsurprisingly, her plan doesn’t work out entirely the way she wanted it to.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Challenges abound as the parents of Dr. Manning’s young patient disagree with her prescribed treatment, while Dr. Marcel and Dr. Choi come to (figurative) blows over how to address another patient’s chronic condition.

Riverdale (8:00 p.m., The CW) — Edgar and his so-called Farmies are found out by Betty and Charles, resulting in a rather dangerous turn of events. Thankfully, Archie and Veronica’s situation is far less life-threatening — running a car wash fundraiser.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The firehouse — minus Kidd, who’s off to prove herself at the National Firefighter Leadership Conference — must handle two separate car accidents that are nearly identical to one another.

Nancy Drew (The CW, 9:00 p.m.) — A massive storm blowing into the area spooks some Horseshoe Bay residents who firmly believe it will blow the restless dead from the sea onto land.