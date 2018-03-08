What’s On Tonight: ‘Champions’ Premieres And ‘Sneaky Pete’ Is Back

NBC

Champions (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Mindy Kaling’s new comedy series kicks off by introducing us to Matt and Vince, a pair of bros who own a successful gym in Brooklyn, date the hottest women, and are basically living the life, but when a high school fling pops up and introduces Vince to his 15-year-old, flamboyantly gay son Michael, the brother’s lives change (for the better I’m assuming).

Sneaky Pete (Amazon) – Season two returns without Bryan Cranston and without much of the fun. Ex-con Marius is still assuming the identity of his former cell-mate Pete and living with Pete’s family,(who we see more of this season), and everyone’s dealing with their own stuff in pretty disastrous ways.

Beyond (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Holden, Jeff, and Charlie race to rescue Edgar who’s been captured by Hollow Sky’s doctors.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Ivy begins targeting people for information on a secret project spearheaded by Wayne Enterprises while Gordon questions his deal with Sofia.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Maggie brings Clive over for game night so that he can finally meet Meredith and Amelia as Meredith and Jo meet the owner of the patent to the polymer they need for their project, who, coincidentally, is a friend of the family.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Sam and Dean visit a black market for religious relics in order to get the last piece they need to open a rift in the apocalyptic world and rescue Mary and Jack.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Amy tries to convince her coworkers that she actually likes Kelly while Jonah helps Mateo avoid worker’s comp after he’s injured on the job to keep his immigration status a secret.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Bernadette and Wolowitz argue over who should stay at home with the kids and who should go back to work while Leonard goes to extremes to help Sheldon and Amy find their dream wedding venue.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Jack reluctantly goes out on the town with some co-workers and quickly realizes his over-sized ego doesn’t play well with the women of Toledo.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – As Sheldon makes friends with an upperclassman, Mary and George disagree over how best to handle Sheldon’s blossoming social life.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Oliver and Thea overcome their shock at hearing Roy Harper is back in town in order to help him get out of a dangerous situation.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – While on a trip to Lisbon for a digital piracy summit, David and Cyrus’ plane is hacked and their friends on the ground have little time to save them.

Showtime at the Apollo (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – More performers take the stage in the hopes of snagging a regular routine at the historic theater.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Grace and Will question their life choices after attending a friend’s baby shower while Jack and Karen find a way to combine childbirth with musical theater.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Christy’s left feeling aimless after being rejected from law school and Bonnie fights with Jill’s “inner strength” coach.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Jen and Greg decide to take turns dealing with her annoying parents when they come to visit.

Atlanta (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Trapping proves challenging and the guys deal with a bunch of credit card scammers.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Annalise helps the “Keating 4” concoct a plan to prepare for another round of questioning after detectives get a break involving Simon’s case.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Hondo and the team go on the hunt for a serial killer who escaped justice two years prior by faking his death.

Love (Netflix) – Judd Apatow’s rom-com series is ending its run on Netflix with a third season that follows Mickey and Gus as they navigate a fully committed relationship and all the highs and lows that it can bring.

Collateral (Netflix) – Carey Mulligan stars in this new drama that looks a lot like The Wire, just not as good (obviously). Mulligan plays a police officer investigating the murder of a pizza delivery guy and John Simm plays a politician disappointed in his government after Brexit and much anti-immigration sentiment and both are great but yeah, this sounds pretty dark and depressing.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kathy Griffin, Mike Epps, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Sterling K. Brown, Jack Antonoff, Bleachers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Mindy Kaling, Chris Hayes, Amberia Allen

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Reese Witherspoon, David Remnick, Zach Danziger

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo, Joel Edgerton, Derren Brown

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Vann R. Newkirk II

Conan: JB Smoove, Walton Goggins, Morgan Saint