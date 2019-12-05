If nothing in this listing fits your mood tonight, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — As is established Christmas tradition following the Thanksgiving holiday, the animated classic from 1965 returns. Charlie Brown, the central character in Charles Schulz’s long-running Peanuts cartoon, finds himself dreading the holiday season, forcing his friends to intervene.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Speaking of Christmas-themed television specials, NBC is dedicating a solid two hours of its Thursday programming slot to a collection of Saturday Night Live sketches, new and old. If the bit had something to do with Christmas, it was probably included.

Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access) — The second season of the CBS streaming service’s modern adaptation of well-known fairytales kicks things off with Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and Sleeping Beauty, among others. This season’s all-star cast includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Paul Wesley, Odette Annable, and Matt Lauria.

V Wars (Netflix) — Lost and Vampire Diaries alum Ian Somerhalder is Dr. Luther Swann, a man struggling to come to terms with the fact that his best friend, Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes), has been transformed into a monstrous predator courtesy of a wild disease. Meanwhile, the vampiric plague splits society into numerous warring factions.

Supernatural (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — While everyone else is getting into the yuletide spirit, however, the boys over at Supernatural are struggling to put an end to their troublesome hunt for God. Or, at least Sam is doing just that with Castiel’s help. Dean, on the other hand, strikes out on his own to investigate a completely different case.

Same Time, Next Christmas (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Lifetime and Netflix aren’t the only outlet trying to cash in on the holiday television movie craze. Hence Same Time, Next Christmas, a romantic caper with Glee‘s Lea Michele and The Originals alum Charles Michael Davis in a Serendipity-esque film about love lost at Christmastime.

Evil (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The Christmas spirit is the last thing on priest and exorcist David’s mind, who finds himself the target of a lawsuit filed by a former client, Caroline Hopkins. She contends that his procedures enacted intense psychological harm on her, and now he’s questioning his convictions outright.