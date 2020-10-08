If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Charm City Kings (HBO Max film) — During an acclaimed Sundance Film Festival debut, our own Vince Mancini singled out Meek Mill for his star turn in the coming-of-age story. Vince also praised the stunt work in this movie produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Jahi Di’Allo Winston (Queen & Slim) co-stars as the teenage Mouse, who wants to fit in with the Midnight Clique group of bike riders while wavering between influences. One of those influences happens to be Mill’s stunt-happy ex-con, Blax, whose interests appear to be at odds with a detective (William Catlett of Black Lightning) and the teen’s mother (Teyonah Parris of If Beale Street Could Talk), who both want Mouse to reach his full potential, rather than dig into gang life.

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix documentary) — New York playwright Radha Blank reinvents herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime in order to engineer a breakthrough before age 40. She ends up finding her true voice in a deeply personal but refreshingly candid story while leaping in between worlds, and the final product won the Directing Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. This black-and-white 35mm feature takes a slice-of-life approach that ends up being an ode to those who seize fulfillment.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — Ahead of the show’s Season 3 arrival (at some undetermined point) the CBS All Access show finds that the situation upon the U.S.S. Discovery is not everything that it seems to be, and that includes the captain.

The Outpost (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Season 3 debuts with Zed forcing humans to labor in a mining camp, all while Talon aims to promote peace.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Mindy Kaling, former CIA Director John Brennan

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Liam Neeson

A World Of Calm (HBO Max series) — This might be the most invaluable series of 2020, given that the voices of Keanu Reeves, Oscar Isaac, Idris Elba, Mahershala Ali, Zoe Kravitz, and more will guide you on an immersive tour aimed at relaxation. The episodes are based upon Calm’s Sleep Stories, which aim to be “bedtime stories for grown-ups.” Sold.