What’s On Tonight: ‘Chef’s Table’ Returns With A Smoky, BBQ-Filled Season

Chef’s Table: BBQ (Netflix) — It’s time to dig into the juicy realm of meat-land and perhaps for the show to scoop up more Emmy nominations in the process. This season, featured chefs and pitmasters shall include Rodney Scott (shown above) of South Carolina, a master of whole-hog barbecue; Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old Texas grandmother who shovels her own coals; Leonnox Hastie, who hails and sources from the Australian Outback; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef in Mexico.

Coroner (CW, 9:00 pm EST) — As morbid as it sounds, this profession needs to consider how to spend Thanksgiving at home, too. Then work and personal realms collide, and good luck with having a relaxing holiday.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+ series) — Jason Sudeikis is reviving his small-time college football coach character (who hails back to a 2013 advertising campaign) for this show. Lasso is somehow coaching professional English soccer, and good luck to him. What’s even more important, though, is that our own Brian Grubb calls the series “almost unreasonably good,” despite the seeming odds against it.

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness (HBO Max series) — The star of 2014’s Meet the Patels is back to mull over deep conversations in a four-part season. Maybe some of life’s more fundamental questions shall be solved, but the journey to several different continents will fuel enough escapism that answers might not matter.

Love Fraud (Showtime series debut) — This critically acclaimed Sundance Film Festival limited series feels like the lovechild of Dirty John and Tiger King, as one prolific con-man leaves a decades-long trail of destruction.

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1 & 2 (Now on Netflix) — Season 3 of this crowd-pleasing arrival will arrive in 2021, but you can catch up to your heart’s content on the series that started as a YouTube original. Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso faces off again with William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence and both of their respective dojo members, and the show’s still got the same energy as the original movies. Macchio promised us that “[t]he best is yet to come” for this series, and we believe him.