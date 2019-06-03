HBO

Chernobyl (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — The limited series on HBO comes to a close as Valery Legasov, Boris Shcherbina, and Ulana Khomyuk risk everything to expose the truth about Chernobyl.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A couple of beauty queens, some sanitation workers, and a married pair compete on tonight’s episode.

Stanley Cup Playoff: Game 4: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins at home in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Hannah takes her 15 remaining bachelors on a road trip to Boston where Jed gets some special treatment, enjoying a one-on-one date that includes a pick-up game with Boston Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Season 16 premieres with the first round of auditions taking place as dancers show off their skills in a variety of disciplines including tap, hip-hop, ballroom, breaking, and animation.

The Code (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Abe and Harper travel to Afghanistan to investigate when an Afghan commander is killed on a U.S. base. When a Marine is accused of the crime, Trey and Maya join their colleagues to defend him in an on-base hearing.

Gentleman Jack (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Lister nurses her heartache by planning a trip abroad but first, she reveals her plans to mine her own coal and expose the Rawson brothers’ corruption and committal of industrial theft. Meanwhile, Ann grows suspicious of her brother-in-law after discovering he plans to marry her off to his penniless cousin.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Wanda Sykes, Vanessa Bayer

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Eric Swalwell

Conan: Thomas Middleditch