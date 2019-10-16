What’s On Tonight: A Chicago Crossover Event Infects Your Favorite Shows

Chicago Fire (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Tonight marks part one of the three-show crossover event. The city’s responders work together with the CDC when a deadly bacteria infects dozens of people around Chicago. Following a fire at a local university that ties into the outbreak, Severide has suspicions that something bigger is happening.

Chicago Med (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Part two of the crossover event: When an entire apartment complex is quarantined because of the outbreak, the P.D. chases a lead that points to bio-terrorism while Will gets dangerously close to the suspect.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The conclusion of a three-show crossover event: As the P.D. zero in on a bioterrorism suspect, Upton is torn between helping track down the perp and providing emotional support to a scared young girl who needs her.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Cheryl faces off against the school’s new principal while Jughead contemplates an offer to attend an elite private school and Veronica tries to manage the aftermath when news of her involvement in Hiram’s crimes comes to light.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly takes up some new hobbies and Murray devotes more time to bingewatching now that the kids have left the house. Meanwhile, Barry rushes a fraternity at school but Greek life isn’t what he thought it would be.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Six celebrities take the stage for their second performances of the season.

The Misery Index (TBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The Good Place star Jameela Jamil hosts this new game show featuring Impractical Jokers Brian “Q” Quinn, Sal Vulcano, James “Murr” Murray, and Joe Gatto, who are paired with contestants to guess the misery of some hilariously traumatic real-life events for a chance at $30,000.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — CB chaperones an overnight ski trip and hopes to get in some quality time with Lainey but is constantly thwarted by socially awkward Tom Scott.