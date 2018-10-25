What’s On Tonight: The ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Arrives On Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) — The teenage witch gets a creepy makeover in this thriller starring Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka. The show follows Sabrina Spellman as she comes into her powers and is presented with a difficult choice: To embrace her dark side or to turn her back on her witch community for her human friends.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jo tries to get Bailey to focus on the fellowship while Meredith helps Teddy through some personal struggles.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Castiel takes on a father figure role while dealing with Jack as Sam enlists Jody Mills’ help in tracking down Dean.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Amy and Mateo battle for a free vacation day by playing dirty during the store’s costume competition.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Leonard is hurt when Penny doesn’t remember their first kiss, and Sheldon gets revenge on Wolowitz for impersonating him at Penny’s Halloween party.

Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Dolphins take on the Texans at NRG Stadium.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Chidi seeks help in resolving a worrying dilemma while Jason pays a visit to people from his past.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Georgie falls for a rebellious teenage girl tutored by Sheldon as Mary confronts Sheldon’s drama teacher over her plans for a Halloween fundraiser at church.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The premiere of this Vampire Diaries spin-off follows a new generation of supernatural beings who attend a school for the gifted in Mystic Falls where they learn to control their darker impulses. Expect to see some familiar faces from the original show in this one.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Christy and Bonnie accompany Marjorie on a trip to memorialize her late husband.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Ryan is caught off guard during a house call when he runs into a person from his past, and Sullivan assigns each member of the crew a special skill to learn.

Murphy Brown (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Murphy worries her heavily investigated story will be scooped by a competing network while she waits for legal to investigate her claims, so she leads a wild goose chase to thwart competitors.

I Feel Bad (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Emet worries her daughter Lily is becoming a bully, so she forces her to spend time with her brother, even as Emet refuses to be around her annoying cousin, Leena.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Bonnie’s dark past catches up to her as Annalise and Gabriel team up to earn Nate Sr. an insanity plea.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A young woman wakes up in the hospital following an assault with no memory of the event, but the team’s investigation stalls when the woman disappears.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Hondo and Lina go undercover to infiltrate and take back a cruise ship that’s under siege by drug smugglers who will execute passengers if they detect police on board.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Martin Lawrence, Daniel Kaluuya, Big Boi

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Tiffany Haddish, Steve Kornacki, Buddy

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Gayle King, Kayli Carter, Andrea Bocelli

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Gerard Butler, Nicolle Wallace, Louie Anderson

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Amber Stevens West, Randall Park, Lenny Kravitz

