Chopped: Martha Rules (Food Network, 9:00pm) — Tuesday night is chock full of fresh TV selections, but nothing brings more fire than Martha Stewart judging a kitchen. From an outdoor kitchen in Maine, she’s changing all the rules of this series to suit her whims as she judges sixteen fearless chefs, who are all competing for a grand prize. Can any of them survive Martha’s curveball-throwing ways as she also tweaks the clock and basically has a grand time? Tune in for some serious drama.
Our Towns (HBO 9:00pm) — This film (which is based upon journalists James and Deborah Fallows’ book, Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America) zeroes in on how local initiatives lead to change that spark a different way into the future.
My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix limited series) — This docuseries spins off from an acclaimed Korean documentary (of nearly the same name) into a global focus, which sees local filmmakers (in different countries) follow a couple for a year of their marriages. From Tokyo to India, Spain, and the United States, these couples might just show us the secret to forever love.
Young Rock (NBC, 8:00pm) — Dwayne Johnson’s early days continue to get the spotlight with Young Dwayne in a 1987 panic, and 2032 Candidate Johnson tackling a very different dilemma.
Kenan (NBC, 8:30pm) — Kenan’s in contemplation mode while Mika is trying to use the “Wednesday’s Gal” wedding segment to generate some all-important revenue.
The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Frost is trying to clear her name after an ice-powered viral frames her, and Barry and Iris are dealing with a surprise houseguest.
Prodigal Son (FOX 9:00pm) — Bright and Ainsleys secret is on the brink of exposure while a notorious profiler lands in New York City and makes a notable discovery about the current case.
Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — Supergirl manages to find a new ally while Lena and Lex are duking things out over Luthor Corp.
Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00pm) — This biker drama’s in a darker third gear with the club all wrestling with various personal and professional demons. This week, EZ’s recovering from that pesky gunshot wound, so everyone needs to reel in Angel before he does something rash, alright?
Chad (TBS, 10:30pm) — This comedy takes a similar approach to Hulu’s PEN15 with SNL veteran Nasim Pedrad taking on the title role, that of a 14-year-old boy, who’s beginning high school and struggling to fit in with his peers, and the show keeps an eye on cultural identity. This week, Chad attempts to gain social standing at school after his estranged father sends a special present.
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Robinson, Celeste
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Daniel Kaluuya, Lucy Dacus, Taylor Swift
The Late Late Show With James Corden — Vanessa Kirby, Darren Criss
Late Night With Seth Meyers — Denis Leary, Cristin Milioti, Patrick Radden Keefe