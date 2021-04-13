Chopped: Martha Rules (Food Network, 9:00pm) — Tuesday night is chock full of fresh TV selections, but nothing brings more fire than Martha Stewart judging a kitchen. From an outdoor kitchen in Maine, she’s changing all the rules of this series to suit her whims as she judges sixteen fearless chefs, who are all competing for a grand prize. Can any of them survive Martha’s curveball-throwing ways as she also tweaks the clock and basically has a grand time? Tune in for some serious drama.

Our Towns (HBO 9:00pm) — This film (which is based upon journalists James and Deborah Fallows’ book, Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America) zeroes in on how local initiatives lead to change that spark a different way into the future.

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix limited series) — This docuseries spins off from an acclaimed Korean documentary (of nearly the same name) into a global focus, which sees local filmmakers (in different countries) follow a couple for a year of their marriages. From Tokyo to India, Spain, and the United States, these couples might just show us the secret to forever love.

Young Rock (NBC, 8:00pm) — Dwayne Johnson’s early days continue to get the spotlight with Young Dwayne in a 1987 panic, and 2032 Candidate Johnson tackling a very different dilemma.

Kenan (NBC, 8:30pm) — Kenan’s in contemplation mode while Mika is trying to use the “Wednesday’s Gal” wedding segment to generate some all-important revenue.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Frost is trying to clear her name after an ice-powered viral frames her, and Barry and Iris are dealing with a surprise houseguest.

Prodigal Son (FOX 9:00pm) — Bright and Ainsleys secret is on the brink of exposure while a notorious profiler lands in New York City and makes a notable discovery about the current case.

Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — Supergirl manages to find a new ally while Lena and Lex are duking things out over Luthor Corp.