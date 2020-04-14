Netflix
TV

What’s On Tonight: Chris D’Elia’s ‘No Pain’ Stand-Up Special Comes To Netflix

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix stand-up comedy special) — The latest outrageous set of bits from Chris D’Elia — who told us about sharing a surprisingly fantastic meal with Tom Arnold — has arrived on the streaming giant. Please enjoy his strange fixations with dolphins, growling at babies, and inappropriate photos.

Ellen’s Game Of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ellen’s preexisting gig as the master of ceremonies for this strange show survives through quarantine. In this installment, contestants take on games such as “Oh Ship,” “Son of a One-Eyed Monster,” “Taste Buds,” and “Buckin’ Blasters.” And watch out for something called “Hot Hands.”

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dan’s gearing up to confess his feelings for Louise, but cupid-disaster might have already struck. Oh, and Darlene wants to have a baby.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Lucious uncovers some of Andre’s screw-ups while running Empire, while Cookie’s attempting to get BossyFest back off the ground. However, Hakeem and Maya’s unlikely partnership is working out quite well.

For Life (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A 23-year-old case against Maskins could pay off for Aaron if he manages to represent a longtime inmate. Meanwhile, a drug-smuggling racket is still causing problems for Captain Foster.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — The third season for Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish’s show sees Tray getting to know the neighbors at his new apartment.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Jonathan Lapook, Cate Blanchett

Jimmy Fallon Live! — Jason Bateman

Conan — Keegan-Michael Key

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Michael Shannon, JJ Watt

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Dan Levy; Meghan Trainor.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh — Nikki Glaser

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah — Noah’s reporting live from his couch, and naturally, the subject of the night will be the ongoing pandemic and social distancing.

