What’s On Tonight: ‘Colony’ Descends Into Chaos

USA

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Will makes a sacrifice to protect his family while Katie does everything in her power to help the refugees beyond the wall, and Snyder struggles to maintain control amidst the chaos.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Another Power of Veto competition takes place, and the winner must decide whether to change the eviction nominations or seal one housemate’s fate.

Burden of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – That actress from Smallville – not the one who helped lead a sex cult, the other one – is starring in her own legal drama on the CW. Tonight’s premiere follows her character, a high-powered attorney who returns home to get a major pharma client off the hook in a case involving some sick high school girls but discovers there’s much more than meets the eye.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The cooks pair up for a skills test that tasks them with creating a restaurant-quality dish with just five ingredients, but one chef is left without a partner and instead, gets to cook alongside his/her mentor.

World of Dance (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Now that the top dancers have been selected, it’s time for the live showdown. The dancers must choose a competitor to go head-to-head against on the stage where they’ll be scored by the judges with the highest marks guaranteeing a spot in the next round.

Young & Hungry (Freeform, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) – Gabi and Sofia avoid confrontation by switching places and lying to their families while Josh plans a day out on his new yacht.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Gordon heads to Kansas to save Fetch Bistro, a restaurant designed to serve both people and dogs in Wichita.

Shark Tank Meets Shark Week (DSC, 9:00 p.m.) – As badly as I wish this was an hour-long episode where tycoons judged the ingenuity of killer sharks, it looks like they’ll be leaving the boardroom for animal-focused charity work instead.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Alex goes overboard to impress Zane while Harvey and Donna are treated to their first glimpse of how Samantha prefers to operate.

The Originals (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – With Hope dying from a mysterious illness, Klaus travels to Mystic Falls to seek help from Caroline. Instead, he has a tense run in with Alaric while back home, Elijah comes to a heartbreaking realization about his niece.

Reverie (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Mara dives deep into the Reverie of an old woman intent on recovering her lost love and discovers a bigger mission of her own.

SIX (HIST, 10:00 p.m.) – The team scramble for allies as they’re forced deeper into hiding by a relentless enemy.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Henry Cavill, Jeff Ross, Brent Cobb

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gadsby, Nikki & Brie Bella, Toots & the Maytals

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Dickerson, Michaela Watkins

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Amy Poehler, Fall Out Boy, Nate Smith

The Late Late Show With James Corden: David Spade, Simon Pegg, Now United

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Bo Burnham