What’s On Tonight: ‘Comedy Bang! Bang!’ Is Back Back

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Contestants include Donald Faison, Chrissy Teigen, Brooklyn Decker, and Sarah Chalke. I’d almost rather see them do the Turk Dance than make out.
NFL Draft (ESPN, 8 p.m.) — After months and months of immediately useless mock drafts, it’s FINALLY time for the Houston Texans to pick Jadeveon Clowney or trade down with my Panthers for Carolina’s seventh round selection in 2023. I think that’s a fair deal for both teams.
American Comedy Awards (NBC, 9 p.m.) — I have no idea who’s attending, but Louis C.K, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Simon Pegg, Emma Watson, Danny McBride, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, and Kate McKinnon were all nominated, so…J-Law’s probably not attending.
Surviving Jack (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) — Series finale. If we mail Fox executives talking cans of vegetables and smear mud on our asses, do you think they’ll change their mind?
Elementary (CBS, 10 p.m.) — That thing from earlier about Turk Dance > kiss? Not true.
Maron (IFC, 10 p.m.) — Season premiere. LOCK THE GATES and/or doors, so no one disturbs you.
Comedy Bang Bang! (IFC, 10:30 p.m.) — Season premiere. This is where I should talk about Patton Oswalt and Vanessa Bayer guest starring, but instead, I’m going to list some out of context CBB quotes. FRIDAYNIGHTLIGHTS WOMP IT UP SIDE BY SIDE. And so on.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: James Franco and Idina Menzel on Letterman; Michael Fassbender and Zoe Saldana on Fallon; Kobe Bryant, Lake Bell, and Pharrell on Kimmel; Lisa Kudrow on Ferguson; Jon Hamm and Larry King on Meyers; Sharon Stone and Marc Maron on Conan; Katie Couric on Stewart; and Ellen Page on Colbert.
Having Hollywood Game Night with that group of women and the game doesn’t have the word “strip” in it somewhere is a massive, massive FAIL.
YES.
It’s beeeeeen.
I’ll leave this here: [youtu.be]
Please, call me Garry.
Comedy Bang Bang has some great actors, but is so GDF spastic and irritating that I cannot find it humerous. KEy and Peele FTW!
Instead of attacking you and saying you have no humor, I will instead accept our differences and respect your opinion!
I also tried really, really hard to like it. No dice.
I’ve liked maybe two gags in as many seasons.
Cake Boss?
Bring out the girls….
Attaboy!
Moving on.org…
The best course to change their minds is to break in their houses and fondle their sweaters.
I’ll take this moment to reflect on my dislike of marc maron. I just don’t get his appeal, never did. This goes all the way back to tough crowd with Colin Quinn, He didn’t make jokes as much as much as he just argued with people and that always bothered me. He just argues with people and when he loses he’s a jerk to them, not my cup o tea.
I hear ya, for some reason people have a hard on for Maron. I think he’s an overrated, unfunny, mangina. And speaking of Tough Crowd, i have a fond memory of Patrice O’Neal repeatedly telling Maron to shut up.
Yea and I loved most people that were on tough crowd but whenever it was an ep with maron I just couldn’t get excited for it. Speaking of I really miss tough crowd, it was a great showcase for a lot of really funny comedians. I think my allstar lineup was nick dipaolo, Patrice o’neil, greg giraldo and Keith Robinson. rich vos, Judy gold were always a lot of fun too.
He’s known now less for his comedy and more for his truly fantastic interview skills.
I don’t see how anyone can really find WTF anything short of compelling.
Plus, while i don’t think he’s a stand up on the level of Louis CK or Bill Burr he still has chops. His appearance last night on @midnight last night was legit great. he ran away with the thing just as far as one liners go.
Those talking cans will only work if they all sound like one Sterling Archer.