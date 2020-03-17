What’s On Tonight: It’s A Great Night To Catch Up With New Comedy Specials On Netflix

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now. Also, if you need some stress relief from constant coronavirus updates, Netflix released some new comedy specials this month that are worth many laughs and a catch-up session.

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York (Netflix special) — From SNL to a ton of upcoming movies, Pete Davidson’s doing everything, and now, he’s got his very first Netflix original comedy special. Yes, he’s dropping all kinds of unfiltered anecdotes on everything from his SNL-related discomfort to his Louis C.K. beef and Ariana Grande relationship.

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix special) — The long-time standup comic, GLOW star, and prolific podcaster unleashes his latest comedy special for the streaming giant. Expect Maron’s thoughts on cell phones, vaccinations, and Tumeric. Oh, and he’s definitely talking about his ongoing beef with Marvel movie fans.

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix special) — Taylor Tomlinson has made a high-spirited appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and Netflix now presents her first comedy special. Over the course of an hour, Tomlinson will discuss how she’s leaving the mistakes of her early 20s behind her (and tell us why why your twenties are not truly “the best years of your life”).

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — A new meta called Sunshine presents dangers for everyone, and the Flash must step up while Cisco attempts to handle Nash.

The Resident (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Conrad must choose between his loyalty to Kit and his medical duties, but that challenge grows more difficult by Kit’s son-in-law’s health problems.

The Conners (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — New challenges for Harris’ family arises, and Jackie’s deep into her new “thrupple” relationship, and Ben goes and shaves his beard.

D.C.’s Legends Of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Legends must acquire pieces of the Loom of Fate while facing William Shakespeare. Meanwhile, Ray, Nate, Rory, Constantine, Charlie, and Behrad continue their current mission.