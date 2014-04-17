What’s On Tonight: ‘Community’s’ Out For Summer, ‘Community’s’ Out Forever?

Community (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Season finale. I liked last week’s episode a lot more the second time around. I’m going to like tonight’s, which could be the series finale (though that’s unlikely), A LOT the first time around, because it’s titled “Basic Sandwich.” #SaveSandwich.
Parks and Recreation (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Donna turns to Ron for help with an ex-boyfriend. If you want to see who I’m assuming it is, based on promo photos, click here. But let’s just say that it’s an aPEELEing choice, except it’s the other guy.
Surviving Jack (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) — “Frankie is disappointed his crush has another date to homecoming; Rachel protests a school policy.” Meanwhile, Chris Meloni CRUSHES brewskis in a school parking lot.
Review (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) — Forrest reviews getting rich quick and revenge, but not Revenge. No one’s that nihilistic.
Scandal (ABC, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. Someone pokes Olivia with a needle. She doesn’t bleed blood; she leaks red wine. Twitter explodes, Danger weeps with joy.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Shonda Rhimes and a Scandal-themed episode on Kimmel; Kevin Bacon on Ferguson; Tracy Morgan, Judy Greer, and Broken Bells on Conan.
‘Review’ has actually been quite funny. Last week’s sequence where he had to review what attending an orgy was like was a riot. How could he have known that consulting his former sex addict friend for info. would lead to a relapse for said friend? He just needed orgy info. is all.
Review is hilarious. I love it very much. Watch this show people!
It’s great and I love the continuity.
I was not expecting it to have ANY continuity but they’ve done incredible things with that. If it doesn’t go another season it can only be because the last thing he reviews is suicide (his own request. This is pure speculation tho)
The pancake episode made me hurt inside. I laughed way too hard.
To avoid some potential heart attacks, you might want to fix this:
“The best (and worst) of what’s on TV tonight, including the “Community” series finale.”
Why would UPROXX fix clickbait?
Ah, touche.
Could be series in the British sense.
Except that it’s not.
“What the hell’s your penis look like?”
“Obviously a cluster of buildings, so let’s have a laugh at the freak. “
Abed’s wearing a Dead Alewives shirt. Did I miss one of those before? I want one.
On Hollywood Game Night, Zachary Levi posited that Kris Jenner is the name of a man, and Jaime Pressly looked scorching hot with a pixie cut.