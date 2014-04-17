What’s On Tonight: ‘Community’s’ Out For Summer, ‘Community’s’ Out Forever?

Community (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Season finale. I liked last week’s episode a lot more the second time around. I’m going to like tonight’s, which could be the series finale (though that’s unlikely), A LOT the first time around, because it’s titled “Basic Sandwich.” #SaveSandwich.

Parks and Recreation (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Donna turns to Ron for help with an ex-boyfriend. If you want to see who I’m assuming it is, based on promo photos, click here. But let’s just say that it’s an aPEELEing choice, except it’s the other guy.

Surviving Jack (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) — “Frankie is disappointed his crush has another date to homecoming; Rachel protests a school policy.” Meanwhile, Chris Meloni CRUSHES brewskis in a school parking lot.

Review (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) — Forrest reviews getting rich quick and revenge, but not Revenge. No one’s that nihilistic.

Scandal (ABC, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. Someone pokes Olivia with a needle. She doesn’t bleed blood; she leaks red wine. Twitter explodes, Danger weeps with joy.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Shonda Rhimes and a Scandal-themed episode on Kimmel; Kevin Bacon on Ferguson; Tracy Morgan, Judy Greer, and Broken Bells on Conan.