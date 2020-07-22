If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Corporate (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Remember working from an office? Yeah, that’s still a thing on Corporate’s third and final season, which premieres tonight. Matt and Jake continue to try to survive their tyrannical CEO while also dealing with crises in their personal lives. For Jake, that means learning a disturbing truth about a beloved children’s show. For an HR rep at Hampton DeVille, that means attempting to rewrite the finale of a favorite TV series that ended disappointingly.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix) — The first season of this German comedy exploded onto Netflix last year and was quickly renewed for a second season. Based on a weird, unbelievable true story, the show follows an entrepreneurial high school student who grows Europe’s largest online drug ring in the hopes of impressing the girl he loves. This season, Moritz gets in over his head as his business continues to boom, costing him relationships in his personal life and leading to some dangerous confrontations with competing drug lords.

Norsemen: Season 3 (Netflix) — This show is the Viking-period comedy you never knew you wanted. No seriously, it’s got everything. Bloody battles, petty politics, ridiculous and interesting characters, and a Monty Python-like appreciation for chaos. The show’s third season is, oddly enough, the perfect entry point, serving as a prequel for the first two outings. So you’ll find out just how two former best friends and Viking warlords earned their decades-long rivalry.

Bulletproof (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Bishop is blinded by his need for revenge against the Markides family but Pike is reluctant to help him get it.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Zephyr struggles to survive a time storm that hurtles it towards destruction, forcing Coulson and Daisy to relive their failed attempts to save the team over and over until they find a way to fix things or end up getting swallowed by the disaster.