Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space: (Netflix limited series) — Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon missions have seen some typical setbacks with some atypical ones (the pandemic, obviously), but on September 15, they’ll launch off on the Inspiration 4 mission, and this limited series is here to help people prepare to observe the three-day orbit trip. They’ll travel higher than the International Space Station, and this marks a new era of civilian space exploration.

Reservation Dogs: (FX on Hulu) — Taika Waititi’s FX on Hulu followup to What We Do in the Shadows brings us a comedy series that’s co-written by Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo. Yes, the lead quartet in this show rocks suits that look strikingly similar to the characters of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, yet they’re four Indigenous teens who fight crime and also commit it. The show (which has some Atlanta vibes) was shot in and near Okmulgee, Oklahoma (the home of the Muskogee Creek tribal headquarters) — where excitement is lacking. Not for long, though. This week, it’s hunting time for Willie Jack and Leon.

My Life Is Murder: Season 2 Premiere (Acorn TV) — Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless is back with less action in the sophomore season of this Australian detective drama. She’s caught between her old boss and a young charge, a police data-analyst who’s in the market to be mentored. No matter what Lucy’s character, Alexa, wishes to do, she’s always caught up in solving crimes.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 8:00pm) — Everyone is in danger because of Liz’s botched plans, and it’s confession time for Eduardo with Isobel and Michael in danger.

The Republic Of Sarah (CW, 9:00pm) — This show follows the ending of tranquility of Greylock, N.H., after a stash of valuable coltan leads to new overlords, and a rebellious teacher (Sarah Cooper) steps in to halt the madness. Greylock becomes a sovereign nation, and this week, Sarah and Greylock might actually gain international recognition.

In case you missed these weekend picks:

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (Disney+ film) — Billie Eilish headlines this concert film that follows her newest album, Happier Than Ever, with an intimate performance from the Hollywood Bowl stage. Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osbourne co-direct, and expect some dreamlike and animated elements as Eilish celebrates her Los Angeles roots with help from singer-songwriter FINNEAS.

Only Murders In The Building: Season 1 (Hulu series) — Only a few short years ago, Selena Gomez stood awkwardly in a designer gown alongside t-shirt clad co-stars Adam Sandler and Kevin James at a photocall, and let’s just say that her current co-stars would never. Here, she stars alongside the legendary Steve Martin and Martin Short, and the three portray NYC neighbors who aim to unravel an apparent murder inside their apartment building. Yes, they’re all podcasting because everyone does it (duh), and before long, the killer might be after them, too. Martin hasn’t written a feature film since the Pink Panther movies and Shopgirl, and I don’t wanna come out and call this trio a “much cooler Three Amigos” update, but Martin wrote that, too, so why not?