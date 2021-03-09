COVID Diaries NYC (HBO, 9:00pm) — Granted, this subject matter might be something that you aren’t prepared to voluntarily absorb, but there’s more here than meets the title. This deeply personal film turns the camera on five young filmmakers in New York City, who tell their families’ stories during the pandemic’s first wave in the (best) city that (you know) never sleeps. Frontline workers and every day New Yorkers get real in their own very resilient ways, all while the U.S. continues to process and battle an invisible enemy while searching, somehow, for meaning.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Barry is now able to harness a “speed thinking” power, so watch out, world. He, naturally, is thrilled, and Cisco is not thrilled, but perhaps this new ability might be able to save Iris?

Superman and Lois (CW, 9:00pm) — The world’s most famous superhero (Superman/Clark Kent) and the most famous journalist (Lois Lane) are behaving as ordinarily as possible in this series, and one can guess how well that will work out. This week, Clark gets real about his Kryptonian history over a rousing family breakfast.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 9:00pm) — One of Max’s policies brings heartbreaking consequences, and Bloom’s made an interesting discovery about Iggy.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Riz Ahmed, Janelle Monáe

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Vanessa Kirby, Niko Moon

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Chrissy Teigen, Rory Mcllroy, Pink Sweat$ Ft. Kehlani

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Tracy Morgan, Kings Of Leon

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Don Johnson, Christina Hendricks, Chloé Zhao, Josh Herndon

In case you missed these picks from the weekend:

Coming 2 America (Amazon Prime film) — The much-anticipated sequel is (according to our own Vince Mancini) a rare example of a comedy that lives up to the original with a bang-up job in the costume department to boot. The followup also, naturally, celebrates the much-heralded return of Eddie Murphy as King Akeem, who’s definitely got Arsenio Hall around as confidante while they travel from Zaumda to Queens, New York, to take things back to basics. More good news: James Earl Jones is back, and the film co-stars Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Louis Anderson, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Teyana Taylor.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Paramount+ movie) — Look for Keanu Reeves’ cameo in this irreverent animated adventure, which follows SpongeBob and Patrick, his starfish pal, looking to vindicate Mr. Krabs after he’s been framed for heisting King Neptune’s crown. In doing so, they must leave their Bikini Bottom refuge and make their way to Shell City in a journey that illuminates the power of friendship. In addition to the actual movie goodness, check out our “Rapid Fire” video with rapper 2KBaby as he looks to beat the buzzer in a quiz.