Crime Scene Kitchen (FOX, 9:00pm) — Joel McHale’s the host of this bizarro cooking-focused reality-competition show, which sees chef teams attempt to figure out what was baked after a dessert disappears, leaving only ingredients in the aftermath. Seriously, give this show a whirl because it is oddly meditative to watch the clues come together. Also, McHale is one of the best famous-types at the art of the interview, and I’ll stand by that claim no matter what.

Kung Fu (CW, 8:00pm) — Althea’s getting ready for her bachelorette party (what a strange twist on this revival story) while a family secret’s exposure leads to plenty of fallout for Nancy and the Shens.

Carnival (Netflix film) — A digital influencer is devastated when her boyfriend not only cheats, but video evidence of the betrayal goes viral. In the aftermath, she uses her connections to snag an all-inclusive trip for her best-friends group to take a Salvador trip to Carnival.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00pm) — Following Nick receiving upsetting news, Nancy gathers Carson and Ryan to help out the Drew Crew.

In case you missed these picks from last Wednesday:

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix series) — Food writer Stephen Satterfield takes a powerful voyage to discover the resourcefulness and straight-up artistry of the African American people. Satterfield draws upon knowledge from chefs, historians, and activists to do so, and the results are mouthwatering.

Ghost Lab (Netflix film) — Two medical doctor BFFs witness a “ghost” while conducting a research experiment about life after death. This leads them down a rabbit hole of attempting to find a scientific explanation for what they’re seeing, and this obsession could have far-reaching implications for their friendship and beyond.