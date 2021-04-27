Cruel Summer (Freeform, 9:00pm) — This new series heads into Week Two. The story goes down in the 1990s and follows the aftermath of a popular teen going missing. When a seemingly unrelated shy student suddenly becomes massively popular, well, things look pretty strange. This week, Jeanette’s reckless behavior is fueling concerns from family and friends.
Fatma. (Netflix series) — An ordinary-seeming cleaning lady goes searching for her missing husband and inadvertently ends up murdering someone. Subsequently, she becomes a killer while no one is the wiser. Yessir, it’s always the quiet ones.
Young Rock (NBC, 8:00pm) — Dwayne suffers a college-football setback due to a devastating injury, and wondering if dreaming big and hard work might all be a waste (it most certainly is not).
Kenan (NBC, 8:30pm) — The Annual Atlanta hair show has arrived, and Kenan is feeling all of the pressure due to reminders that this was dear to Cori’s heart.
Philly D.A. (PBS, 9:00pm) — The D.A.’s resolved is tested by the murder of a cop, and this could lead Krasner to actually seek the death penalty.
Prodigal Son (FOX 9:00pm) — Malcolm’s trying to stay away from Martin, but Jessica’s not playing the same game while digging into the past for her tell-all book.
Black-ish (ABC 9:00pm) — A discussion about relationship deal-breakers leads Dre to realize that he’s given up too much in life.
Mixed-ish (ABC 9:30pm) — Paul gives Harrison dating advice (after he’s spotted out with a love interest) that goes haywire while Alicia is feeling insecure.
Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — Supergirl must be saved from the Phantom Zone, and time-travel’s got something to do with the cure. What does this have to do with Kara’s home in 2009?
Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00pm) — This biker drama’s in a darker third gear with club members wrestling with various personal and professional demons. This week, Miguel uncovers information related to Dita’s death, and he’s disturbed.
Chad (TBS, 10:30pm) — This comedy takes a similar approach to Hulu’s PEN15 with SNL veteran Nasim Pedrad taking on the title role, that of a 14-year-old boy, and this week, Chad joins the Asian Appreciation Club and discovers K-Pop.
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Michael Che, Roger Daltrey, Nicki Nicole; Lunay
Late Night With Seth Meyers — Ed Helms, Michelle Buteau, Sen. Jon Tester
In case you missed this pick last Tuesday:
Sasquatch (Hulu series) — So officially, this is a documentary series, although the Duplass Brothers are behind the project, so you gotta know that the show’s approach will be anything but straightforward. The series promises to dig into a gruesome triple homicide that was allegedly carried out by Bigfoot back in the 1990s. Investigative journalist David Holthouse promises to tell the craziest story that he’s ever heard, even after his undercover dives into Nazi groups and violent gangs. He heads back to the Redwoods (and the infamous Emerald Triangle) in search of the truth about those homicides, and somehow, there’s a bunch of cannabis involved, and that could directly be tied to the murders? This title arrives on April 20, so that (and the tone of the trailer, with distorted voices and a purposefully over-dramatic approach) probably tells us a lot.