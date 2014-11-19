What’s On Tonight: Cupid Gives Love A Bad Name On ‘Arrow’



Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Cupid has her heart set on becoming Oliver’s psycho-killer girlfriend, Ray asks Felicity out, and Laurel continues her ascension toward becoming the new Black Canary.

San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers (ESPN, 7:00 p.m.) — Things haven’t gone according to plan for LeBron James and the 5-4 Cavaliers so far, but they can make a loud statement to the rest of the league with a win against the defending champs tonight.

ABC Thanksiving Theme Episode Comedy Block (ABC, 8:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.) — The Heck’s go to a buffet place for Thanksgiving in an effort to make the synopsis for tonight’s episode of The Middle sound depressing, Dan Fogler returns to The Goldbergs, Claire has a secret turkey on Modern Family, and Dre’s mom stops by on Black-ish.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Clarke and her mom reunite and Maya has some sudden dermatological issues.

Duck Dynasty (A&E, 9:00 p.m.) — In the season premiere, the Robertsons go to Scotland on vacation and then they unfortunately don’t stay there.

Nashville (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — If you loved the CMAs, get ready for Nashville‘s dramatization of… the CMAs!

American Horror Story (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Del gets into trouble with the ladies and Lee Tergesen arranges a frightening send-off for Nurse Penny.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) –Sh*t’s going down at City Wok and Kenny learns the enchanting ways of Magic: The Gathering.

Key and Peele (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Stan Lee pitches superheroes that are only relevant to Stan Lee.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jamie Foxx and Tracee Ellis Ross on Kimmel; Regis Philbin on Letterman; Malin Ackerman and Metallica on Ferguson; Jessica Chastain on The Daily Show; Jon Stewart and Stephen Merchant on Fallon; Keira Knightley and Al Michaels on Meyers; and Charlie Day and Julianne Hough on Conan.