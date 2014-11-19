What’s On Tonight: Cupid Gives Love A Bad Name On ‘Arrow’

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Cupid has her heart set on becoming Oliver’s psycho-killer girlfriend, Ray asks Felicity out, and Laurel continues her ascension toward becoming the new Black Canary.
San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers (ESPN, 7:00 p.m.) — Things haven’t gone according to plan for LeBron James and the 5-4 Cavaliers so far, but they can make a loud statement to the rest of the league with a win against the defending champs tonight.
ABC Thanksiving Theme Episode Comedy Block (ABC, 8:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.) — The Heck’s go to a buffet place for Thanksgiving in an effort to make the synopsis for tonight’s episode of The Middle sound depressing, Dan Fogler returns to The Goldbergs, Claire has a secret turkey on Modern Family, and Dre’s mom stops by on Black-ish.
The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Clarke and her mom reunite and Maya has some sudden dermatological issues.
Duck Dynasty (A&E, 9:00 p.m.) — In the season premiere, the Robertsons go to Scotland on vacation and then they unfortunately don’t stay there.
Nashville (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — If you loved the CMAs, get ready for Nashville‘s dramatization of… the CMAs!
American Horror Story (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Del gets into trouble with the ladies and Lee Tergesen arranges a frightening send-off for Nurse Penny.
South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) –Sh*t’s going down at City Wok and Kenny learns the enchanting ways of Magic: The Gathering.
Key and Peele (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Stan Lee pitches superheroes that are only relevant to Stan Lee.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jamie Foxx and Tracee Ellis Ross on Kimmel; Regis Philbin on Letterman; Malin Ackerman and Metallica on Ferguson; Jessica Chastain on The Daily Show; Jon Stewart and Stephen Merchant on Fallon; Keira Knightley and Al Michaels on Meyers; and Charlie Day and Julianne Hough on Conan.
Who’s the girl in the banner pic?! I got that good old fashioned romantic feeling that I would do anything to bone her….
Cupid, stupid. (she actually said that last week)
Might want to be careful she looks like the stalker type and she watched the hunger games one too many times.
@judasdubois ha, “Cupid, stupid.”, I do recall seeing that now! Awesome! I like the mean crazy chicks :)
Hopefully she gets sent over to Flash next wk and kills Iris.
Well I didn’t want you to think I was being all insulting to you!
Yeah good lord Iris is bad, everyone else is good to great on Flash but Iris is fucking terrible every week. Like even Eddie was a better character and he’s hardly in the show!
Lee Tergesen is one of my favorite actors but I refuse to watch AHS.
Yeah ever since he played Bill Paxton’s character on the short lived Weird Science show I’ve always liked him as an actor. But no way Ryan Murphy!