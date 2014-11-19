What’s On Tonight: Cupid Gives Love A Bad Name On ‘Arrow’

#What's On Tonight #LeBron James #Key And Peele #Thanksgiving #Arrow
11.19.14 4 years ago 6 Comments


Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Cupid has her heart set on becoming Oliver’s psycho-killer girlfriend, Ray asks Felicity out, and Laurel continues her ascension toward becoming the new Black Canary.

San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers (ESPN, 7:00 p.m.) — Things haven’t gone according to plan for LeBron James and the 5-4 Cavaliers so far, but they can make a loud statement to the rest of the league with a win against the defending champs tonight.

ABC Thanksiving Theme Episode Comedy Block (ABC, 8:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.) — The Heck’s go to a buffet place for Thanksgiving in an effort to make the synopsis for tonight’s episode of The Middle sound depressing, Dan Fogler returns to The Goldbergs, Claire has a secret turkey on Modern Family, and Dre’s mom stops by on Black-ish.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Clarke and her mom reunite and Maya has some sudden dermatological issues.

Duck Dynasty (A&E, 9:00 p.m.) — In the season premiere, the Robertsons go to Scotland on vacation and then they unfortunately don’t stay there.

Nashville (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — If you loved the CMAs, get ready for Nashville‘s dramatization of… the CMAs!

American Horror Story (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Del gets into trouble with the ladies and Lee Tergesen arranges a frightening send-off for Nurse Penny.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) –Sh*t’s going down at City Wok and Kenny learns the enchanting ways of Magic: The Gathering.

Key and Peele (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Stan Lee pitches superheroes that are only relevant to Stan Lee.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jamie Foxx and Tracee Ellis Ross on Kimmel; Regis Philbin on Letterman; Malin Ackerman and Metallica on Ferguson; Jessica Chastain on The Daily Show; Jon Stewart and Stephen Merchant on Fallon; Keira Knightley and Al Michaels on Meyers; and Charlie Day and Julianne Hough on Conan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight#LeBron James#Key And Peele#Thanksgiving#Arrow
TAGSAmerican Horror Story: Freak ShowarrowDUCK DYNASTYKEY AND PEELELeBron JamesTHANKSGIVINGthe 100WHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 19 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP