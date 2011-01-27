What’s on Tonight: DANGER ZONE!

Archer (FX) — Season 2 premiere. For me, watching “Archer” feels like watching “The Simpsons” did in the late ’90s: it’s smart, hilarious, instantly quotable, and lends itself to multiple viewings. Of course, “Archer” is WAY more depraved, which is probably why I like it so much. [In case you missed it: Kirk explained the ten most obscure “Archer” jokes.]
The Office (NBC) — Ricky Gervais will make a cameo. Details, if you want them, are here.
Obscenities My Dad Says (CBS) — Tila Tequila guest stars. So, you know, don’t watch this even more than usual.
Love Calling (Bravo) — Series premiere. I guess it’s a love/sex call-in show of some sort. Hosted by Donny Deutsch. Am I going to be making “deutschbag” jokes the entire time this show is on the air? You can count on it.
Winter X Games (ESPN) — The games are in Aspen this year, and that just seems wrong. Steamboat Springs? Yes. Mammoth? Yes. Whistler? Absolutely. But not Aspen. In my mind, places like Vail and Aspen can only serve as the setting for ’80s ski movies where the villain is a rich jerk with feathered blond hair.
Jersey Shore (MTV) — I’m an episode behind right now, but Season 3 is a huge step up from Season 2. Of course, dying of syphilis is a step up from Season 2. Speaking of which, I assume “dying of syphilis” will be one of the story arcs in Season 4.
Complete listings at TV Squad.
” In my mind, places like Vail and Aspen can only serve as the setting for ’80s ski movies where the villain is a rich jerk with feathered blond hair.”
Charlie Sheen disagrees.
Whatever Stan DARSH!
M. As in MANCY. You of all people…
“How do you say ‘The Hulk’ in Spanish?”
“El Hulk.”
“Gay.”
“What? We don’t have a word for Hulk.”
“Do you have a word for gay?”
“…gay.”
“Gayer! Jesus, Spanish; our jobs aren’t enough, now you gotta take our words, too?”
“Sterling!”
I’m calling it. Lana Kane is the hottest cartoon character since Jessica Rabbit AND when Bugs Bunny dressed as a girl bunny.
What?
More Woodhouse this year, please.
“I also need you to buy sand. I don’t know if they grade it, but … coarse.”
There’s your bomber: Beardsley McTurbanhead.
@LaSchmoove: Betty Rubble and Harley Quinn would like to have a word with you when they’re done scissoring each other.
April from the Ninja Turtles cartoon. They wouldn’t allow those massive carton boobies in a kids show these days.
I’m not sure anything can compare to watching “The Simpsons” in the nineties. But you’re right, it’s close, maybe as close as we’ll ever get.
Excuse me, but I believe the classic movie Aspen Extreme (as awesomely referenced by Tosh this week) came out in the NINETIES.
Also, the X Games have been there for 10 years.
*Pushes up skiing nerd glasses*
Also, my Tivo might explode from the amount of work it’s doing tonight.
Lana is a badass and all, but I secretly want to be like Malory Archer. Oh my god, she is such a fantastic bitch.
My damn shitty NBC affiliate in St. Louis is at it again… I sent the below e-mail to them on Tuesday since they decided to not show Community again until Sunday night at 11:30PM in order to show a special on the musical 9 to 5 coming to a local theater.
**I understand that you have the right to air whatever you want on your station. However, I would greatly appreciate it if you would cease preempting “Community” for “Show Me St. Louis” specials that I cannot fathom would garner more ratings. This week is the 3rd time that you have done this. I personally consider “Community” among the best shows on television. There are far worse shows on Thursday night that you could preempt. Did you watch “Perfect Couples” last week? It was possibly the worst show I’ve ever seen. “Outsourced” is borderline racist to over a billion people. You could even preempt the preemption caused by the State of the Union to bring us a riveting half hour special on the musical “9 to 5”. I would personally rather watch that than the State of the Union.
In summary, please stop it. It’s not too late. **
Immigrants…stuffing their low-riders full of free healthcare.
brilliant
Should have known Archer was a bay rum after shave user.
Also, Community was great last night.
I don’t always love Chang, but Chang-as-Drugs was genius.
As was Jeff as the dead angel cool cat. Poor Fluffy.
Well that answers my question: Jeff Winger is sexy even in a coffin.
Ken Jeong: terrible actor.
Chang: terrible character.
“I’m gonna deep-fry your dog and eat your momma’s FACE!” : pure awesomeness.