Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Nat Geo, 9:00pm) — Legendary nice-guy-who-plays-every-bad-dude Danny Trejo joins Bear to do the daredevil-in-nature thing. Despite being a record-breaker for his countless movie deaths, Danny will prevail here, but it won’t be easy. He endures scorching temperatures while traversing cliffs and climbing huge boulders within the Arches National Park in Utah. The dude’s done prison time, so how does this adventure measure up? You gotta tune in to find out.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00pm) — A hit-and-run puts a familiar face into the hospital, and Athena’s digging into the case of a missing woman with Buck’s assistance.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 9:00pm) — Owen’s on the hunt for a serial arsonist while being forced into downtime mode following his surgery, and the relationship between T.K. and Carlos is moving to another level.

Pray, Obey, Kill (HBO, 9:00 & 10:00pm) — Here’s the conclusion of the documentary series from investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson, who retraced what happened on a frigid night when a small Swedish village saw a woman murdered and a neighbor shot before a nanny confessed to the acts of violence while citing a strange motivation. This week, anonymous texts drop bread crumbs from former cult members about the local abuse they suffered.

Debris (NBC, 10:00pm) — Bryan and Finola are still working to figure out what went wrong and what threatens the very fabric of reality.

Breeders (FX, 10:00pm) — Martin Freeman’s starring turn in this comedy enters the sophomore season with new parenting challenges. This week, one of Paul’s old friendships could present a cost to Ava, and it’s not helping his relationship with Ally.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Sean Hayes, Casey Wilson, Jason Aldean

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Aidy Bryant, Girl In Red

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Michael Che, Richard Kind, Mario Duplantier

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Tiffany Haddish, Dominic Fike

In case you missed these streaming picks:

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 (Hulu series) — Elisabeth Moss has so much going on these days, but she’s going back again to fight for freedom against the totalitarian government of Gilead. This season, she’ll lead the rebellion while fighting for justice and revenge, but perhaps the biggest threat she’ll face is staying true to herself and the relationships that she values most. Moss and the show keep on racking up Emmys, and she’s back with more with Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, O-T Fagbenle, Bradley Whitford, and Max Minghella. Expect the show to get nomadic this season, leaving the Boston area and officially abandoning home base, which must have presented quite the challenge while filming during a pandemic (as if the show wasn’t socially relevant enough already).

Yasuke (Netflix series) — Netflix will up its anime game with this dazzling series from Japanese animation studio MAPPA, and the project arrives with quite a pedigree. LaKeith Stanfield voices a character who’s based upon the real-life first African samurai, who struggles to shed his past life of violence while striving to keep a peaceful existence. However, he must reluctantly pick up his sword again when a war-torn, feudal Japanese village becomes ground central for warring daimyo. The score’s courtesy of Flying Lotus, and creator/director/producer LeSean Thomas will build upon his proven track record (The Boondocks, Cannon Busters, and Black Dynamite) of interweaving anime and Black culture with a big boost from head writer Nick Jones Jr.