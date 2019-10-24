What’s On Tonight: High School Is Literally The Apocalypse On Netflix’s ‘Daybreak’

Daybreak (Netflix) — On Homecoming night, a nuclear blast transforms Glendale, California into a hellish, post-apocalyptic version of high school life, which is already a bummer. The result? Wild gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and all the other social cliques that survived the detonation engage in a battle royale.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon’s former pen pal and physics teacher, Dr. Sturgis, is released from the mental institution he was previously confined to. After breaking up with Meemaw, though, it seems he won’t be reconnecting with Sheldon’s family anytime soon.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Meredith’s decision to skip out on her mandated community service results in a court hearing that’s capable of making things far worse.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dina takes over Glenn’s personal nutrition when a health scare reveals just how poorly he’s been taking care of himself. Meanwhile, Amy’s continued determination to outwork everyone else inspires Jonah and Cheyenne to stage an intervention.

Supernatural (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam, Dean, and Rowena are still working around the clock to keep all of the souls released from hell at bay. As successful as their efforts thus far have been, though, Castiel’s grudge over related matters could undo everything.

The Unicorn (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Wade’s eldest daughter Grace is apparently doing so well in her music class that she’s been given the lead role in the upcoming musical. After hearing her sing, though, Wade quickly realizes she’s getting preferential treatment for some reason.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — A new family photo inspires Delilah and many others, but proves almost too much for Danny, who is really struggling with the absence of his father.

The Good Place (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Everything can only get worse before it gets better, right? At least, that’s what Eleanor keeps telling herself as she begins to realize precisely how hard it is to design, organize, and manage the neighborhood.