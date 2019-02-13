Syfy

Deadly Class (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Marcus has a bad trip when he takes acid while on his way to Vegas to kill Billy’s dad.

You’re The Worst (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Jimmy gives Gretchen the ultimate gift: a week of no-strings-attached sex.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Will’s personal problems continue to cause conflict at the hospital and in his relationship with Natalie while Goodwin struggles with the consequences of Maggie’s life-changing decision.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Ramsay visits a gastropub and karaoke bar in LA, where a lazy staff and uncommitted owner have resulted in customers coming for the music, but not the food.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Adam and Murray try to get out of Valentine’s Day dinner with Beverly by out-gifting each other.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Brett, Foster, and Kidd’s road trip to Indiana is upended by a bus accident involving a boy’s hockey team that leaves them scrambling for ways to save countless lives.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Josh and Margo try to solve his werewolf problem, and Evil Eliot helps Quentin mourn his father.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The remaining six celebrity singers merge into one big group as they perform anonymously once more.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Graham has a Valentine’s Day emergency that requires assistance from Douglas and Big Red while Will and Miggy interrupt their own celebrations to help Angie spend the holiday with Owen.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Burgess and Upton go undercover at a Wisconsin gun show to bust an arms dealer selling “cop killing” weapons, but first, they have it out over their shared love of Ruzek.

Suits (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Samantha and Scottie go head-to-head in court, forcing Harvey to choose sides.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Rothe, Josh Groban

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Tim Tebow, Avril Lavigne

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Trevor Noah, Natasha Lyonne, the Marcus King Band

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Will Forte, Second Chance Theatre

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Courteney Cox, Nick Kroll, Betty Who

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: RaMell Ross

Conan: Jay Baruchel