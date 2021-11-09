Dear Rider (HBO, 9:00pm) — Woody Harrelson narrates this celebration of pioneering snowboarder Jake Burton Carpenter follows the rise of a master of snowboard, who turned his passion into a cultural phenomenon. Carpenter’s prowess goes way back to 1977, when he first forged his own snowboard, and soon enough, he was conquering ski resorts and picking up sponsors, all while the press snarled at what they called “the worst new sport.” Fortunately, Carpenter had a punk attitude to help his budding community flourish.

La Brea (NBC, 9:00pm) — Natalie Zea is still stuck in a primeval hellhole, and after last week’s failed attempt to get home, it looks like that astral window might be closed for good. So, no one gets to change clothes again, ever, and there’s apparently a storm on the horizon.

Your Life Is a Joke: Season 1 (Netflix series) — Oliver Polak, a German stand-up comedian, welcomes weekly guests, who will receive the roasting of a lifetime. Then he’ll roast them on his social media accounts, which sounds like an interactive an long-lasting nightmare for those involved.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:00 & 10:30pm) — Season 4 continues with Tray helping to keep the community center open while wondering whether his streetwise tactics should be employed.

Stargirl (CW, 8:00pm) — Supergirl gets to welcome back Joel McHale next season, but this week, Courtney and her super pals are having a bit of a Lex Luthor crossover. Hmm.

Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — It’s series finale time, and somehow, Supergirl must waste this moment continuing to deal with Lex and Nyxly, all while Alex and Kelly are about to exchange vows.

Queens (ABC, 10:00pm) — The fractured girl group that was once part of a hip-hop dynasty continues to enjoy their second wind. However, they’re all gotta conquer their personal lives, too, and Brianna and Jill are having particularly tough times.

Chucky (SYFY and USA, 10:00pm) — The O.G. homicidal doll is still at it, this time with original voice actor Brad Dourif taking over for recent movie-version Mark Hamill. Here, Chucky must conquer both old enemies and allies.