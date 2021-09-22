Dear White People: Volume 4 (Netflix series) — Enjoy this version of a post-pandemic future while the characters take on senior year look back on their most pivotal year yet. This season’s a 90s-inspired musical event that’s also Afro-futuristic in its bent, all to prove that moving forward often involves the all-important act of looking towards the past.

The Wonder Years (FX, 8:30pm) — At the very least, it’s worth tuning into this reimagining to see whether the different perspective (from the Fred Savage-starring original show) will be a successful one or, well, not so much. Savage is executive producing and (sometimes) directing here, and the focus here is on an African-American family and their home base in 1960s Montgomery, Alabama. Don Cheadle narrates as the adult version of Dean (played as a 12-year-old by Elisha “EJ” Williams), who’s not only going through the usual tween ordeals but also the experience of being part of a Southern Black family that’s, of course, navigating vastly different circumstances than the franchise’s white O.G. family.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — Spidey completists will dig this collection of stories about Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider, who team up with Spidey to form the Spidey Team. So much Spidey! Also, enjoy Trace the Spider-Bot.

Crime Stories: India Detectives!: (Netflix series) — An unexpected true-crime entry follows the Bengaluru City Police through every phase of the police process. Crimes will span murder and kidnap and extortion, all the way through what’s known as India’s Silicon Valley. It’s a journey like no other when it comes to law enforcement TV, and expect some truly shocking and compelling developments.

Archer (FXX, 10:00pm) — Archer’s past comes back to bite him in the profane butt while Lana’s getting tripped up with rookie mistakes.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00pm) — Jughead and Betty must help Tabitha as they all try to track down a missing friend, all while Penelope’s manipulating Kevin.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX, 10:00pm) — A most sinister plan form Ursula coincides with the final act of the Gardners.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:00pm) — Awkwafina’s semi-autobiographical series returns for a second season, in which she gazes into the future with starry eyes. In the present, however, Nora and Doug and Wally are swapping embarrassing tales, including bad drug trips and sexual mishaps, as they endure a power outage.