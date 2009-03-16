WHAT’S ON TONIGHT: DEATH CAT!

House (FOX) — A nursing home patient freaks out when the grim reaper cat curls up next to her. Good to see that “House” can rip off headlines just as adeptly as “Law & Order.”
Dancing with the Stars (ABC) — This injury-riddled season would be way better if the injuries actually happened on air.
24 (FOX) — Exhausted, Jack gets some REM sleep. He’s gonna be well-rested and ready to kick ass six episodes from now!
How I Met Your Mother (CBS) — Same as everyone else: through the “casual encounters” section on Craigslist.
Battlestar Galactica – The Last Frakkin’ Special (Sci Fi) — With the two-hour series finale coming up this week, it’s time to look back fondly on all the people who were actually cylons.
I did a search for that BSG Special, but my cable package doesn’t seem to include the Syfy channel. What gives?!
This special Battlestar Galactica special will be presented with limited commercial interruptions by the United Nations.
24 has been pretty good this season, ignoring the ludicrous “12 guys invade the fucking White House, gun down 874 Secret Service agents while all the Marines apparently evacuated” bit of the last two episodes.
BSG’s last special makes me sad though. Not as sad as Friday’s final episode ever will, but still sad.
The banner photoshop is perfectly adequate, but I still don’t understand why Matt wasted an opportunity to reinforce the theorem that Cat + Death = Toonces.
I want that cat and I want it now.
How I Met Your Mother (CBS) — Same as everyone else: through the “casual encounters” section on Craigslist.
Than I’m guess 50% of everybody’s mother is really a man. And I should know, because…..of no reason at all. Good day to you.
And now we know the story of how J.L met his father
Awwwww
@Zack — I considered using Toonces, but that meme really belongs to With Leather.
Death Cat!
The most effectual Death Cat!
Who’s intellectual close friends get to call him D.C.
Providing they don’t come directly in contact with him, otherwise they’ll die. Kind of puts a strain on the relationship. Whaddya gonna do.
Casual Encounters? How many roses and/or kisses do these “wives” charge per hour? And do they charge extra “kisses” if you wear a Scream mask?