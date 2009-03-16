WHAT’S ON TONIGHT: DEATH CAT!

#What's On Tonight
03.16.09

House (FOX) — A nursing home patient freaks out when the grim reaper cat curls up next to her.  Good to see that “House” can rip off headlines just as adeptly as “Law & Order.”

Dancing with the Stars (ABC) — This injury-riddled season would be way better if the injuries actually happened on air.

24 (FOX) — Exhausted, Jack gets some REM sleep.  He’s gonna be well-rested and ready to kick ass six episodes from now!

How I Met Your Mother (CBS) — Same as everyone else: through the “casual encounters” section on Craigslist.

Battlestar Galactica – The Last Frakkin’ Special (Sci Fi) — With the two-hour series finale coming up this week, it’s time to look back fondly on all the people who were actually cylons.

