What’s on Tonight: Delicious People

I Am Alive: Surviving the Andes Plane Crash (History) — A documentary of the 1972 plane crash that was the basis for the movie Alive. If I’d been on that flight, I would’ve gone straight for the babies. They’re like veal!
Modern Family (ABC) — Last week my roommate DVR’d some Comedy Central special and a “South Park” re-run, so “Modern Family” didn’t get recorded. It was absolutely DEVASTATING. I had to watch the episode on Hulu.
Law & Order: Los Angeles (NBC) — A meth lab explosion kills two innocent children. Oh yeah? Well if they were so innocent, what were they doing near a meth lab? Case closed!
Terriers (FX) — Things don’t look good for this show, as ratings have been dismal, even for cable. But what’s nice about cable is that even if “Terriers” doesn’t get renewed, it will at least get to finish its season.
South Park (Comedy Central) — Tonight’s subject matter is hoarding. I don’t really see why people who let hundreds of cats have the run of their garbage-strewn houses really need to be parodied, but whatever.
National League Championship Series (TBS) — Phillies-Giants, Game 4. The game starts at 7:30 Eastern, an unusually early time for baseball playoffs. It’s almost like Major League Baseball finally heard the last FIFTEEN YEARS of complaining about late-running playoff games.
How ironic, I am alive as well. Where is my special?
The game is earlier because it’s not being broadcast by those idiots at FOX.
Aww fuck, nevermind. I remembered that FOX is broadcasting the NLCS. The game actually starts at 7:57. Goddamnit.
Damn, I hope your wrong about Terriers, it had a good start and is just getting better. The storylines aren’t all stuck on one thing/person or changing weekly, it’s been a nice growing show. The ep before last was really good. Again, Millionaire Matchmaker, Glee, All the America’s got talent/can dance/can sing/can shit in a cup, and every CW show should be canceled and Terriers saved!
On Modern Family, the daughter Haley is looking hotter this season, right?
/the actress is 20
The game STILL went way too late for me to stay up and watch. Fuck nationally broadcasted baseball games. I prefer regular season National League games on Extra Innings. 2 1/2 hours every time.
Oh, and David, yes. She’s hot.
Modern Family was great last night, the final scene with Gloria and the goat story was hilarious…Go TERRIERS!! (and I’m not talking BU).