What’s On Tonight: The Democratic National Convention Kicks Off

The Democratic National Convention 2020 (ABC, CBS, NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off tonight and because the pandemic continues to rage on, most of the speeches endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be given virtually. You can still tune in live (or stream if that’s your thing) and you’ll probably want to because some big names are speaking this year. Michelle Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders headline tonight’s rally with a handful of influential politicians following the rest of the week.

I May Destroy You (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Arabella’s obsession with an up-and-coming author leads to progress in her own writing, despite a difficult setback on her road to recovery. Kwame’s relationship progresses and forces him to make amends with an ex-boyfriend. And Terry gets lucky, in her personal and professional life, while helping Arabella stake out the bar where her assault took place.

Lovecraft Country (HBO Max) — This new sci-fi epic landed on HBO over the weekend and it’s poised to be the network’s next big thing. There are other reasons to watch, obviously, and they’ve got a lot to do with Jurnee Smollet, the H.P. Lovecraft themes, and a kick-ass storyline that blends sci-fi-inspired horror tropes with the harsh realities of racism, slavery, and segregation.