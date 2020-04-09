If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Desus And Mero: A quarantine edition features illustrious guest Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Beastie Boys Mike D and King Ad-Rock pop onto the show, along with Anna Kendrick and Dan White.

Devs (FX on Hulu) — Forest and Katie are antsy for the full Devs project completion while Kenton’s determined to look out for Number One and no one else.

Station 19 (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — A fire in a storage facility plagues the crew while Dr. Jackson Avery stops in for a visit.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Cheyenne’s 21st birthday leads to conflict with Mateo, and Glenn’s playing matchmaker for Jerry and Sandra to no one’s delight.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — The squad’s in competition with each other for who’s the biggest genius of the bunch.

Man With A Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam’s determined to not lie to Andi anymore, but Joe steps up to squash that plan. Uh-oh.