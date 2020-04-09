Showtime
What’s On Tonight: ‘Desus & Mero’ Welcome Tracee Ellis Ross, And Jimmy Fallon Nabs A Pair Of Beastie Boys

Desus And Mero: A quarantine edition features illustrious guest Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Beastie Boys Mike D and King Ad-Rock pop onto the show, along with Anna Kendrick and Dan White.

Devs (FX on Hulu) — Forest and Katie are antsy for the full Devs project completion while Kenton’s determined to look out for Number One and no one else.

Station 19 (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — A fire in a storage facility plagues the crew while Dr. Jackson Avery stops in for a visit.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Cheyenne’s 21st birthday leads to conflict with Mateo, and Glenn’s playing matchmaker for Jerry and Sandra to no one’s delight.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — The squad’s in competition with each other for who’s the biggest genius of the bunch.

Man With A Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam’s determined to not lie to Andi anymore, but Joe steps up to squash that plan. Uh-oh.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The I Love Lucy-themed episode that fans have probably anticipated for decades finally arrives. Essentially, everyone wants to be Lucy.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Sam’s visiting the weed store while ice cream is the name of the game for Frankie and Sam.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Phoebe Bridgers

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jane Fonda

Conan: Jon Meacham

A Little Later With Lilly Singh: Abby Elliott, Adam Pally

