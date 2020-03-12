What’s On Tonight: ‘Desus & Mero’ Will Turn The Interview Tables On Seth Meyers

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Desus & Mero: (Showtime, 11:00 p.m.) – The comedy duo and Bodega Boys podcasters welcome talk-show host Seth Meyers to talk about any number of unpredictable topics. Pop culture and sports is on the table, along with basically everything else.

Devs: (FX on Hulu) – Nick Offerman’s Forest receives a visit from a powerful senator who’s looking to subject the Devs system to government oversight, which (obviously) Forest doesn’t want. Meanwhile, Lily’s still mad as hell over Sergei’s death, so watch out, Forest.

Katy Keene (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Katy’s not doing so well at work, once again, and Pepper’s attempting to evade a confrontation while Jorge’s angling to regain performance clout.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Meemaw’s handing out relationship advice, and the Cooper family must help the school librarian recover from illness.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — A personal loss heavily affects Captain Holt, and Jake’s attempting to make a tough but comparatively frivolous choice.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Emma suggests a film-noir group simulation to help her students recover from a recent trauma. The gang must confront conflicts in order to move ahead in the game.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jack and Karen set off to recover her coveted ring, but they find it’s now on the happy hand of someone else. Oh, and Will’s surrogate, Jenny, visits himself and Grace for the weekend.