What’s On Tonight: Disney+ Is Live With ‘The Mandalorian’ And More

The Mandalorian (Disney+) — After some technical difficulties, Disney’s Netflix killer launched today with its new live-action Star Wars series leading the charge. The premiere episode of The Mandalorian sees Pedro Pascal’s unnamed character take on a seemingly impossible bounty alongside a by-the-book bounty droid.

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (Netflix) — Best known for his work on Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs, Second City alum Jeff Garlin released his latest comedy special, Our Man In Chicago, with Netflix. From his early role in RoboCop 3 to his infamous arrest in a Los Angeles parking lot, Garlin makes laughs about it all.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Lunch Box may finally be making a comeback, should Jackie and Becky’s brewing plans for the place come to fruition. The only problem is, they need Darlene to sign off on it, and judging by what she ultimately decides, it seems everyone isn’t going to get what they want.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s the live results show, which means eight of the performers are totally safe, while celebrity judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani must pick a particular person to save for themselves. But what will happen to the rest of them?

Mixed-ish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The kids are finally going to learn more about their grandfather at family day, but will this new information change how they think or feel about him?

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — While Rebecca attempts to strengthen her bond with Randall in the past, his future wife Beth grows increasingly concerned about their new foster daughter, Deja, whose latest request has her feeling unsettled.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Lucious and Cookie spend much of the episode apart as they attempt to deal with their conflicted feelings for each other in their own ways. For Cookie, this means a girls-only trip to Miami. For Lucious, it’s another bout of debilitating self-reflection.

Black-ish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Dre sets aside some time for him and daughter Diane to catch up, but it seems his plans are for not as she’s not all that interested.