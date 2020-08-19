If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Democratic National Convention (Everywhere, all night) — Tonight’s speakers for the remote political shindig include Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, and Gabrielle Giffords. Also expect to see Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris and a performance by Billie Eilish. There’s sure to be plenty of fallout and reactions and maybe even a presidential tantrum (or five) during and in the aftermath.

High Score (Netflix documentary series) — The golden age of video games (think Pac-Man and Doom) gets a deep dive here with visionary artists and computer pioneers. Travel through Space Invaders, Final Fantasy, Street Fighter II, Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog, and John Madden Football to learn how sheer innovation (almost inadvertently, strangely enough) constricted a multi-billion dollar industry.

DeMarcus Family Rules (Netflix series) — Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, his beauty queen wife, and their family show off their glamorous life in Nashville, and of course, things don’t always run too smoothly at home.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Senator Bernie Sanders

Jimmy KImmel Live: Zendaya, MUNA and The Knocks

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis, Robert Costa