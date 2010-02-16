WHAT’S ON TONIGHT: DOG SHOW FINALE

Snowflake won the talent competition with her impressions.
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (USA) — The exciting conclusion. Who will win Best in Show? I dunno, but the best-looking bitch I saw last night was your mom.
Winter Olympics (NBC) — Men’s figure skating short program. It’s going to be faaaaaabuuuulouuuuuusss. Also: snowboarding, speed skating (women’s 500m), and at least one heart-wrenching tale of an athlete who overcame injury/death in the family/something about the economy.
Lost (ABC) — To those who think I’ve been too critical of the show or its fans: Listen, I’m not trying to lead some grandiose “Lost” backlash with my open letter, I’m just trying to establish a middle ground between being a die-hard fan and not watching the show. If you really think this so-called backlash is louder than the pro-“Lost” contingent, then you need to spend some time on the message boards and Lostpedia. (Genuine potential SPOILER ALERT: Katey Sagal reprises her role as Rose Helen tonight.)
Traveler’s Guide to the Planets (NatGeo) — Um, not to nitpick, but I don’t think the “Traveler’s” part of the show title is really necessary. Your audience is people on their couch who watch science shows instead of the Olympics and “Lost,” not the first manned mission to Neptune.
16 and Pregnant (MTV) — Season 2 premiere. Oh hey, MTV found ten new teenage girls who had irresponsible premarital sex to star in a television show. And yet there’s still no reality show about diligent students who work hard to get into a good college. America, F*CK YEAH!
MINE (PBS) — Super-depressing-looking special on people separated from their dogs because of Hurricane Katrina. Video preview below, more info at Mental Floss.
Wasn’t Katey Sagal’s character named Helen?
Whoops. I mean, uh, DOUBLE SPOILER Katey Sagal replaces the black woman who played Rose! You never saw that coming!
Oh goddamnit- I’m already shaking from my inevitable lack of control over providing additional color commentary in an over the top gay voice to the men’s figure skating which my girlfriend will no doubt make me sit through before or after Lost. Commentary that she will of course she will perceive as gay bashing and not the good-natured fun that it is. “Triple tooooooooooeeeeeeeeeeee loooop!”
/praying something keeps me here at work tonight… come on snow!
I really enjoy watching the Olympics, but I must say, once again, that I very much want to stab Bob Costas in the throat.
I booked my trip across the Solar System back in ’94, so I hope that Pluto is still included in the Traveler’s Guide.
Nice to see Pringle “duck bill” dog get invited to the party.
In HDTV, Bob Costas looks exactly like one of those creepy Precious Moments figurines.
Two shows about dogs? Someone’s DVR is working overtime tonight.
You know, jokes about 16 and Pregnant is why I barely ever come to WarmingMargaretCho.
Holy Crap, Otto! That similarity is unsettling.
I would love it if just once, MTV put well-adjusted, intelligent, and motivated young adults on the Real World, you know the kind that cares about the world and how they will be portrayed on TV
I was 16 and pregnant and my dad was sooo mad! He thought he had pulled out in time.
Katey Segal has been reprising her role as cougar-fap-material in my mind ever since she got that boob job in the early 90s. HAWT
I wish NBC would hire the guy who plays Cameron on Modern Family to do the color commentary for the men’s figure skating. That would be epic.
It would also be a smart programming decision, which is why it will never happen in a million billion years. I’m still waiting for them to fuck up their Olympic coverage even worse by somehow sticking Leno in there.
Zach, that would be the best thing that NBC has done in years…which is why they won’t.
I’m sure that MINE show will be really good, but I’ll be damned if I actually tune in — you know, lest I end up crying and cutting myself by the end of the hour.
@Smello – Costas getting stabbed in the throat would be the best tattoo EVER.
Pay no mind to the LOST mutants. You can “spoil” the show all you want. In fact, I loved it when I found out Mac was going to be back last week.
@De: In that case, you’re going to be completely blown away when you find out what Kate reveals before she dies.
/Not really a spoiler.
//Or is it…?
I’ve typed it once and I’ll type it again because it makes me happy: TapTap-TapTapTap-TapTapTapTap Dog Show. TapTap-TapTapTap-TapTapTapTap DOG SHOW!
@ChinoMoreno
There probably isn’t a woman on this planet that enjoys writing a rape/incest zinger as much as you.
@Zack
ZOMG NO!
(Stupid Auto-Complete cut off my full name)
Jack, Locke, & Sawyer are all fractured pieces of the same person separated by The Island. The 4th piece is me, dismissively wanking using a backhanded motion for added dismissiveness.
GODDAMMIT MATT WHY ARE YOU ALWAYS MAKING JOKES ABOUT MY MOM!!?!!??!!