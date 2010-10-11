What's on Tonight: Dong Watch 2010

#What's On Tonight
10.11.10 8 years ago 17 Comments

Monday Night Football (ESPN) — Vikings at Jets, aka the Brett Favre Small Penis Bowl. I like Mark Sanchez, but for fantasy football reasons I need him to suffer a game-ending injury sometime in the first quarter. Also, for the two of you who care, I’ll be absent from the live-blog at Kissing Suzy Kolber, as I’ll be watching the game with in-person friend Josh from With Leather. Blog network synergy!

God in America (PBS) — Not to be confused with Neil Gaiman’s American Gods. Because heaven forbid PBS make something I find interesting.

American Pickers (History) — Season finale. This is the show for people who enjoy useless old crap but find “Antiques Roadshow” too mentally stimulating.

90210 (The CW) — Last week, one of the characters found out his ex-girlfriend has HIV. I guess the new “90210” is sticking with what was relevant during the original “90210.”

The Buried Life (MTV) — It’s The Bucket List for young people.

Two and a Half Men (CBS) — Judd Nelson guest stars, and Angus T. Young collects another $300,000.

Giuliana & Bill (E!) — Season premiere. It’s the third season of this boring reality show, in which two boring people who were on other boring shows live together in a boring marriage.

