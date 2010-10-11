What's on Tonight: Dong Watch 2010

Monday Night Football (ESPN) — Vikings at Jets, aka the Brett Favre Small Penis Bowl. I like Mark Sanchez, but for fantasy football reasons I need him to suffer a game-ending injury sometime in the first quarter. Also, for the two of you who care, I’ll be absent from the live-blog at Kissing Suzy Kolber, as I’ll be watching the game with in-person friend Josh from With Leather. Blog network synergy!
God in America (PBS) — Not to be confused with Neil Gaiman’s American Gods. Because heaven forbid PBS make something I find interesting.
American Pickers (History) — Season finale. This is the show for people who enjoy useless old crap but find “Antiques Roadshow” too mentally stimulating.
90210 (The CW) — Last week, one of the characters found out his ex-girlfriend has HIV. I guess the new “90210” is sticking with what was relevant during the original “90210.”
The Buried Life (MTV) — It’s The Bucket List for young people.
Two and a Half Men (CBS) — Judd Nelson guest stars, and Angus T. Young collects another $300,000.
Giuliana & Bill (E!) — Season premiere. It’s the third season of this boring reality show, in which two boring people who were on other boring shows live together in a boring marriage.
For “Blog Network Synergy” do you and Punte have rings that you click together?
You’re going to watch Football instead of Dancing with the Stars ? So ghey !
“for the two of you who care, I’ll be absent from the live-blog at Kissing Suzy Kolber”
NOOOOOOOOO
WHHHHYYYYYYYYYYY
a pbs series based on american gods would be badass… or even BBC, pbs has stopped doing interesting things.
Last week the American Pickers found an old booger, honestly the name of some hilljack that managed a scrapyard. They found some unaired Better Off Ted episodes there.
Also the debate to drink tonight after the long torturous weekend has weighed heavily on my mind this afternoon but this game will be awesome no matter what the outcome, Favre gets up for the challenge or he sags and the Jets throw a wrinkle into his gameplan and is sacked. Penis.
Dong Watch!? Favre guy is untouchable, plus, I think this is a bunch of hooey made up by women spurned by the awesomeness that is Favre!!! PS take Minn and the points baby!!! Don’t forget, Rules of Engagement and HIMYM!
I’m just waiting for HBO to do a kick-ass American Gods miniseries.
I might die of happiness if that happened.
Every night is Dong Watch night.
I’d pay to see that cartoon.
Matt and Punte: “KSK Powers … ACTIVATE!”
Matt: “Form of … a Bird of War!”
Punte: “Form of … a golden shower!”
WHAT’S ON… Already? Leaving for your date early?
Coincidentally, Britfarr is also starring in tonight’s Gonads In America.
I’m pretty sure I’d rather that there were no adaptation of American Gods than to have PBS do one.
I’ll be watching Lone Star tonight. Who’s with me?
I’ll be there too, but for me, I need Keller to fumble like 8 times for negative fantasy points.
I purchased a dong watch – piece of shit! It was accurate for most of the day, but every time a pretty girl walked by it changed the time to 6:00.
THAT’S A BONER JOKE, PEOPLE!
I really love coming to this website for a synopsis of what was and will be, as well as smart-ass commentary from like-minded individual, but what gives, Matt? No commentary on the hot chica ass-shots last night on East Bound and Down? No review of the best of Boardwalk Empire (best line of the show “I ain’t buildin’ no bookcases”).
Just checking to make sure you are okay- or at least horribly hungover.
I agree with dachsund, except the total opposite of everything he said.
The protagonist of American Gods was named “Shadow.” That book sucked ass, and I loved Sandman.