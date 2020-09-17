If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Dragon’s Dogma (Netflix series) — This anime series follows Ethan, who resolves to vanquish a dragon who shattered his humanity, and there are demons afoot. Based upon the open-world action game from Capcom, the series revolves around the seven deadly sins in an epic action-adventure story. The CG animation arrives courtesy of Sublimation as part of an overarching partnership with Netflix, so there’s probably more where this came from in the future.

Departure (Peacock series) — In this six-part series, Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer play investigators who attempt to track down a commercial aircraft after it literally vanishes into thin air. A mysterious survivor ends up becoming a terrorism suspect, so watch out, logic.

GIMS: On The Record (Netflix documentary) — Rap superstar Gims takes viewers through the year leading up to his 2019 Stade de France performance.

The Last Word (Netflix series) — Death and funerals might not sound like the focus of anything that you’d want to watch right now, but this series involves the protagonist discovering her own lust for life. And she shakes up the funeral business to prove that death does not have the last word.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Sarah Paulson

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Seth MacFarlane, Evan Rachel Wood, Penn & Teller

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Neil Patrick Harris, Ziggy Marley feat. Ben Harper

In case you missed these offerings last week:

Unpregnant (HBO Max film) — A 17-year-old Type A student, Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson), deals with a never-taken-lightly decision by taking a 1000-mile road trip with her former BFF, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), and it’s a wild ride that neither of them suspected was afoot. The value of renewed friendships with a dash of both Thelma And Louise and Fast And Furious make this an unexpectedly funny film with costars including Alex MacNicoll, Breckin Meyer, and Giancarlo Esposito, and Betty Who.