What’s On Tonight: ‘Drunk History’ And ‘Nathan For You’ Are Back For Season 2

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Season 2 premiere. Tonight’s episode is set in Montgomery, Alabama, and features stories about Claudette Colvin, Joe Louis, and organic chemist Percy Julian, who is portrayed by Jordan Peele from Key & Peele. That clip is posted below. Just watch Jordan Peele’s facial expressions. That’s where the magic is.
Nathan For You (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Season 2 premiere. When he’s not sneaking old man penis into his Instagram photos, Nathan Fielder makes a television show. It is wonderful. Please watch.
Royal Pains (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Dr. Hank is spirited off to Monte Carlo on business. Is that an actual plot or something I just made up after 30 seconds of thinking “Hmmm, what’s the most Royal Pains plot possible?” TUNE IN TO FIND OUT.
The Wil Wheaton Project (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Wil Wheaton takes on the new Transformers movie. You ever notice how some of the robots in these movies are super turned on by sexy Earth ladies? That’s weird, right?
Tyrant (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Hoo boy, did people ever have strong feelings about the premiere of this show. Are you gonna keep watching? Chime in below. Try not to yell at each other. Or me. Try not to yell, in general.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Dane Cook and Mark Duplass on Kimmel. Everyone else is in repeats. Get some sleep.
Might check out tyrant on DVR but for the most part I’m all about Nathan for You.
I HAVEN’T WATCHED TYRANT BUT MY DAD THOUGHT IT WAS OK WITH SOME PROMISING POINTS TO IT!!
ALSO I’M BAD AT TAKING DIRECTION!
WHY ARE WE YELLING? IS THIS THE OPPOSITE OF THAT CELL PHONE COMMERCIAL WHERE PEOPLE ARE WHISPERING?
I JUST THOUGHT I’D POINT OUT THAT THIS WAS A REASONABLE COMMENT TO MAKE!!
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY DAD’S OPINION! IT MEANS A LOT TO ME!!
Yay new seasons of good shows. I hear via Erin McGathy that Weird Al will be playing Hitler in an upcoming episode of Drunk History.
How was Under the Dome last night? Anyone? Better or worse than that fake Prince Harry dating reality show or whatever the balls that was?
I enjoyed Tyrant and will watching to see where it goes. Opposite of The Leftovers, which I may watch for a bit, but not excited about.
THE TALLEST AND BLUEST OF EYE MUST RULE!
Better than waiting for Hell on Wheels.
TYRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAANT! Better than Royal Pains. Which is like saying that taking a hot shower is better than being a woman in Tyrant.
Why’d you add those last two unnecessary words to your statement?
I meant to say Women! NAHHHHHOOOOOO!