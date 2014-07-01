What’s On Tonight: ‘Drunk History’ And ‘Nathan For You’ Are Back For Season 2

07.01.14

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Season 2 premiere. Tonight’s episode is set in Montgomery, Alabama, and features stories about Claudette Colvin, Joe Louis, and organic chemist Percy Julian, who is portrayed by Jordan Peele from Key & Peele. That clip is posted below. Just watch Jordan Peele’s facial expressions. That’s where the magic is.

Nathan For You (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Season 2 premiere. When he’s not sneaking old man penis into his Instagram photos, Nathan Fielder makes a television show. It is wonderful. Please watch.

Royal Pains (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Dr. Hank is spirited off to Monte Carlo on business. Is that an actual plot or something I just made up after 30 seconds of thinking “Hmmm, what’s the most Royal Pains plot possible?” TUNE IN TO FIND OUT.

The Wil Wheaton Project (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Wil Wheaton takes on the new Transformers movie. You ever notice how some of the robots in these movies are super turned on by sexy Earth ladies? That’s weird, right?

Tyrant (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Hoo boy, did people ever have strong feelings about the premiere of this show. Are you gonna keep watching? Chime in below. Try not to yell at each other. Or me. Try not to yell, in general.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Dane Cook and Mark Duplass on Kimmel. Everyone else is in repeats. Get some sleep.

